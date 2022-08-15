ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd players arrive for training but first-team flops have day off after punishment session leaves them in ‘ruins’

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED's first-team stars have been given the day off after enduring a gruelling punishment following their horror show at Brentford.

In the aftermath of the 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Bees, boss Erik ten Hag ordered his players to come in on their day off yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTAKq_0hHkU4iG00
Anthony Martial reports for duty Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJ0Gu_0hHkU4iG00
Tahith Chong arrives at Carrington Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Flops were made to run 8.5 miles in suffocating 33 degree heat - marking the further distance covered by Thomas Frank's side on Saturday.

Only those uninvolved clocked in for duty today.

The injured Anthony Martial rocked up to Carrington today, while academy graduate Tahith Chong was also at the training ground.

Other stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea stayed at home.

In a brutal interview after Saturday's match, Ten Hag said: "It’s quite clear. It’s rubbish. It’s poor and we need higher standards than that.

"I can bring up several things but that looks like excuses. And that is not there in the top we have to deliver and we didn’t do."

United stars were reportedly left "in ruins" by yesterday's brutal running session.

The MEN claim that there was a huge dressing room argument in the Red Devils camp on Thursday last week.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

SunSport revealed last week that United players are fed with the Ronaldo situation hanging over the club.

Many would rather that the 37-year-old would be moved on, as they feel his stance and attitude is sapping morale.

Ronaldo believes he had a gentleman’s agreement that if United did not make it into the Champions League places he would be allowed to leave.

But the club owners the Glazers insist he is not for sale, leading to resentment from the sulking five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

United tried to bolster their forward line by signing 33-year-old Marko Arnautovic - but pulled out of a potential deal after experiencing a huge backlash from fans and pundits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVuZ1_0hHkU4iG00
Erik ten Hag has plenty of dilemmas to stew upon Credit: Alamy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
David De Gea
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Tahith Chong
Person
Anthony Martial
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Flops#Manchester United#Men
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Two African soccer players have been unable to enter Britain to face English team West Ham in a Europa Conference League game, Danish club Viborg said Tuesday. Entry visas were not processed in time for Nigerian player Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta to play in London on Thursday in the playoff round of the third-tier European competition.
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
681K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy