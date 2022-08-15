ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccu#Sexual Assault#Sentencing Guidelines#Violent Crime#General Sessions Court
wpde.com

Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach man sentenced 16 years for multiple drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Jamal Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 people bitten by sharks in Myrtle Beach on same day, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were bitten by sharks on Monday, according to the information given to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. The first bite happened on 75th Avenue North and the second shark bite happened north of 82nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Corporal Thomas Vest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
DILLON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy