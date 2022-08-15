Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, charged with ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after warrants say a witness reported her inappropriate and violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. Reports from...
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
wpde.com
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
wpde.com
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence hotel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman, Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter, has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at 1834 West Lucas Street, which is the address of the Knight Inn hotel. The victim...
wpde.com
2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County shooting, sheriff's office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two teenagers and a juvenile were taken into custody Tuesday after surrendering to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month, the sheriff's office said in a release. Jacoby McGirt, 19, Corey McNeil, 19, both of...
wpde.com
NC man arrested one year after death of children's mother in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — After a year-long investigation, a Wilmington man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his children's mother, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke in reference...
wpde.com
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
wpde.com
Authorities want Conway man with 'white supremacist views' to stay in jail: Court records
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Federal authorities are asking for a Conway man, who police said wanted to plan a Dylann Roof-style attack in early 2017, to remain in prison, according to court documents. The documents state that 35-year-old Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell is accused of violating the terms of...
wpde.com
Victim identified in Conway juvenile shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile shot and killed in Conway Saturday has been identified. Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard added he was shot by another juvenile.
wpde.com
Man faces 11 year sentence after supplying Myrtle Beach drug dealers with cocaine: DOJ
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway man is facing more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a a part of a 35-member conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to a release from the US Dept. of Justice.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
wpde.com
Police respond to series of 'malicious damage to property' incidents in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Department said they responded to a series of malicious damage to property incidents that took place early Wednesday morning, involving damage to mailboxes and street signs. Using network of surveillance cameras, the police department says it has identified the people...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man sentenced 16 years for multiple drug charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Jamal Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
wpde.com
Investigation underway after body found in Timmonsville area, official says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found on Timmons Road Tuesday night, according to a release from Major Michael M. Nunn. NEW: 2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County...
wpde.com
2 people bitten by sharks in Myrtle Beach on same day, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were bitten by sharks on Monday, according to the information given to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. The first bite happened on 75th Avenue North and the second shark bite happened north of 82nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Corporal Thomas Vest.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach family sentenced; Used stolen foreign worker IDs to collect tax money
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two members of a Myrtle Beach family were sentenced to federal prison, and a third to probation, for their roles in a tax-related coronavirus fraud scheme. The family was reportedly trying to defraud the government out of more than $500,000 by submitting false tax...
wpde.com
75-year-old woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach: Official
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
wpde.com
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
wpde.com
'He was scared:' Horry Co. mom wants school to do better after 2-hour bus drop off delay
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents in Horry County took to Facebook this week to express concerns about school buses bringing their kids home late. Allison Fox, a mother, said her son was two hours late coming home on the first day of school. She said her son started...
