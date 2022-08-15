ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Rockford Scanner™: A Few Shots Fired Incident Reported

Here’s A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported- Where & When…. Marie Ave and Elkorn St, Machesney Park, around 9:00 last night. N Alpine Rd and E State St around 9:25 this morning. No injuries reported with these shootings, just possible property damage. Police are investigating these incidents. that IS...
UPDATE: Many sources told us the actual shooting happened at the ER entrance, Rockford PD Still Have Not Released Any Information….

We have several reports saying the actual shooting happened at the Swedish American Hospital ER entrance. And that there was 1 male shooting victim. Rockford PD only said they are investigating an “in progress”. In the past, local police have labeled several violent crimes suc as murder, shooting, robbery,...
Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday

If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL (Sorry)

Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL. Sorry about that. The witness only said “9th street”. Motorcycle Accident With Injuries. This morning around 6:20 a guy going WAY to fast wiped out on his motorcycle after hitting two road construction signs. I saw the whole thing, a construction worker called 911 while another neighbor and I tried to help until they came. Injuries were pretty severe.
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
