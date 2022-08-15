Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: A Few Shots Fired Incident Reported
Here’s A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported- Where & When…. Marie Ave and Elkorn St, Machesney Park, around 9:00 last night. N Alpine Rd and E State St around 9:25 this morning. No injuries reported with these shootings, just possible property damage. Police are investigating these incidents. that IS...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: More Shots Fired In Rockford, One Report Said It Sounded Like A Automatic Weapon
Where at: Irving Ave, Area between Auburn St and Arthur Ave. RS Sources are reporting multiple shots fired on Irving Avenue, between Auburn Street and Arthur Avenue, at around 5:15 this evening. One person reported it sounded like automatic gunfire. A house was hit in the Parkside Avenue and Richmond...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Many sources told us the actual shooting happened at the ER entrance, Rockford PD Still Have Not Released Any Information….
We have several reports saying the actual shooting happened at the Swedish American Hospital ER entrance. And that there was 1 male shooting victim. Rockford PD only said they are investigating an “in progress”. In the past, local police have labeled several violent crimes suc as murder, shooting, robbery,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Criminals Vandalizing Belvidere, Police Asking For Your Help…
Over the past two evenings (15th and 16th), between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the Belvidere Police Department has taken approximately 19 reports of criminal damage to vehicle. In most of these cases the vehicles were parked on the street. A dark colored S.U.V. was seen in the area of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene in Machesney Park
UPDATE: Police kicked in the door of a residence…. Sources are reporting a major scene in Machesney Park. It happened this morning near Anjali Way. Several officers and a crime scene unit/coroner were on scene. Unknown what happened, and WCSO have not released any information. If WCSO releases information, we...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beloit PD Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals
Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals as part of a felony retail theft investigation at Menards. Please reference BE2233735 if providing tips. The individuals were also driving a white Ford F-150. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday
If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
rockfordscanner.com
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL (Sorry)
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL. Sorry about that. The witness only said “9th street”. Motorcycle Accident With Injuries. This morning around 6:20 a guy going WAY to fast wiped out on his motorcycle after hitting two road construction signs. I saw the whole thing, a construction worker called 911 while another neighbor and I tried to help until they came. Injuries were pretty severe.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Confirm That 1 Suspect Is In Custody, After Shooting Multiple People Yesterday On The East Side
Rockford Man Charged after Shooting Investigation and Stand-off ROCKFORD, Ill. – On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Rockford Police. officers responded to the front yard of a residence in the 500 block of College Avenue for reports. of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a...
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported… Avoid The Area
Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported…. It happened around 11:40 am near Spring Creek and Olson. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has rolled over multiple times. The vehicle is now in the ditch, on its rooftop. Unknown if the jaws of life are needed. Unknown on the...
WIFR
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
WIFR
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl. […]
