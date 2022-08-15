5 people facing criminal charges after fight breaks out at Winchester break

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Five people are facing criminal charges following a violent altercation that broke out at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night.

Troopers responding to Shannon Beach at the town’s state park around 8:00 p.m. found several people suffering from various injuries, officials said.

State Police say a fight broke out after an argument between a group of young men when a door was opened into the side of a pickup truck. The melee ensued and Juan Hernandez, 29, of Chelsea, grabbed a knife and began stabbing members of the other group, according to law enforcement officials.

Multiple men ran into the woods after the fight but were found by State Police shortly thereafter. Medford EMS evaluated the men involved in the fight and one of the victims was transported to Mass. General Hospital, according to the state police. A number of other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Carlos Medina-Banegas, 18, of Chelsea, Victor Medina-Banegas, 31, of Chelsea, Cesar Amaya Fuentes, 35, of Chelsea, and Julio Lara Alas, 39, of Fall River were arrested on a charges of assault and battery. Juan Hernandez was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

All of the suspects were arraigned in Woburn District Court.

Shannon Beach is part of the Mystic Lakes State Park on Mystic Avenue in Winchester.

Several people injured during an assault at Shannon Beach in Winchester

