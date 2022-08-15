Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
North Platte Telegraph
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Sheriff's Office: Someone illegally opened gates of Cambridge Diversion Dam
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — The Furnas County Sheriff's Office said that they're asking for your help to find out who illegally opened the gates of the Cambridge Diversion Dam, allowing thousands of dollars worth of irrigation water into the Republican River. That water belongs in the canal meant to water...
foxnebraska.com
Texas man charged after 2 pounds of pot, firearms found in traffic stop
MAXWELL, Neb. — A Texas man has been charged after firearms and more than 2 pounds of marijuana were found in a traffic stop near Maxwell on Monday. Graham Jones, 38, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, is charged in Lincoln County Court with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm while in violation of a drug law.
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
Troopers find $4 million worth of cocaine during Nebraska traffic stop
Nebraska State Patrol allegedly found over $4 million in cocaine during a traffic stop in Siouxland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash
HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
knopnews2.com
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
foxnebraska.com
West Nile detected in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Mosquitoes in Dawson County have tested positive for West Nile. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said West Nile can be spread to people after they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
North Platte St. Pats ready for 8-man football
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Times are changing for the North Platte Irish football team. “It's awesome because we are transitioning from 11 man to 8-man football and a lot to learn, we hope the learning curve is short but we know we'll run into some challenges along the way,” said head coach Kevin Dodson.
Comments / 0