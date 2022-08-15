COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.

COZAD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO