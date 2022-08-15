ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Panhandle Post

Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Hershey, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
foxnebraska.com

Texas man charged after 2 pounds of pot, firearms found in traffic stop

MAXWELL, Neb. — A Texas man has been charged after firearms and more than 2 pounds of marijuana were found in a traffic stop near Maxwell on Monday. Graham Jones, 38, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, is charged in Lincoln County Court with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm while in violation of a drug law.
MAXWELL, NE
Kearney Hub

Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad

COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
COZAD, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Lincoln Co#Cheeks#Violent Crime#Lincoln County Court#Lincoln County Sheriff#Great Plains Health
North Platte Post

Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash

HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
foxnebraska.com

West Nile detected in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Mosquitoes in Dawson County have tested positive for West Nile. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said West Nile can be spread to people after they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxnebraska.com

North Platte St. Pats ready for 8-man football

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Times are changing for the North Platte Irish football team. “It's awesome because we are transitioning from 11 man to 8-man football and a lot to learn, we hope the learning curve is short but we know we'll run into some challenges along the way,” said head coach Kevin Dodson.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy