Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
WHATMATTERS: California Schools Face Avalanche of Changes
Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the name of a 2022 film, but it could also describe the cascade of changes confronting California schools as they welcome students back to campus after more than two years of pandemic-disrupted education. Although many COVID restrictions have loosened — most schools have...
calexicochronicle.com
California Dodges Colorado River Water Cutbacks
One cannot overstate the importance of Colorado River water in the evolution of Southern California from a collection of small cities and villages into a megaregion of 20-plus million people — more than the population of all but three states. In the early years of the 20th century, Los...
Comments / 0