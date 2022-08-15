ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight shooting in Northridge leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
A shooting overnight has left one victim dead and another wounded in Northridge.

The incident was reported shortly before midnight Sunday in the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving officers located two gunshot wound victims.

The first victim was described only as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The second victim was believed to be 37 years old and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the gunman but were unable to provide a description of the shooter or shooters.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang related but did not give further details.

