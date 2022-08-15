Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
Eagan man killed in single-vehicle crash
EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a semaphore on Highway 149.The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Opperman Drive.Few other details were immediately released, but the driver was identified as 30-year-old Robert Holmquist.Road conditions were reportedly dry when the crash happened.
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
kduz.com
One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash
A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fatal accident in Red Wing
Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup
A Minneapolis man died in a hospital four days after a crash involving five motorcyclists in Wisconsin. Ivan Davis, 69, was one of five motorcyclists heading north on Hwy. 87 near St. Croix Falls on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, when the crash happened. Per the St. Croix County...
Highway 62 reopens after truck causes damage to pedestrian bridge
EDINA, Minn. — Drivers in the west metro can once again access the westbound lanes of Highway 62 in Crosstown following an accident that caused the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close it Tuesday. MnDOT posted to social media on Tuesday evening that a pedestrian bridge between Richfield and...
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
fox9.com
MSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Ramsey County
(FOX 9) - A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ramsey County late Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the bike lost control on Southbound Highway 280 entering Eastbound I-94. The name of the deceased and further...
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
seehafernews.com
Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
willmarradio.com
Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County
(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
KIMT
1 dead, another in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office said Kurtis Zomok, 33, of Kellogg, died in the crash and Cassandra Carter, 37, of Millville, suffered burns and was taken to St. Paul.
krwc1360.com
Waconia Teen Dies Following Traffic Crash Early Saturday
A Waconia teen died as a result of injuries sustained in a weekend traffic crash in Waconia. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that shortly after 4 AM Saturday, a passenger car was northbound on Oak Avenue near Goldfinch Drive in the City of Waconia when the vehicle collided with a payloader that was parked on the east side of the northbound traffic lane. Authorities say that the payloader had been marked with a traffic cone.
Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina
The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100. The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
