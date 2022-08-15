ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, MN

Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
PRINCETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan man killed in single-vehicle crash

EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a semaphore on Highway 149.The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Opperman Drive.Few other details were immediately released, but the driver was identified as 30-year-old Robert Holmquist.Road conditions were reportedly dry when the crash happened.
EAGAN, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAGAN, MN
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash

A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Fatal accident in Red Wing

Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
RED WING, MN
KARE 11

Highway 62 reopens after truck causes damage to pedestrian bridge

EDINA, Minn. — Drivers in the west metro can once again access the westbound lanes of Highway 62 in Crosstown following an accident that caused the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close it Tuesday. MnDOT posted to social media on Tuesday evening that a pedestrian bridge between Richfield and...
EDINA, MN
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

MSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Ramsey County

(FOX 9) - A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ramsey County late Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the bike lost control on Southbound Highway 280 entering Eastbound I-94. The name of the deceased and further...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
seehafernews.com

Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
MONTICELLO, MN
krwc1360.com

Waconia Teen Dies Following Traffic Crash Early Saturday

A Waconia teen died as a result of injuries sustained in a weekend traffic crash in Waconia. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that shortly after 4 AM Saturday, a passenger car was northbound on Oak Avenue near Goldfinch Drive in the City of Waconia when the vehicle collided with a payloader that was parked on the east side of the northbound traffic lane. Authorities say that the payloader had been marked with a traffic cone.
WACONIA, MN
B102.7

Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
