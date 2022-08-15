ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Boothbay, ME
Government
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
boothbayregister.com

Schmid Preserve endowment contributions sought

The Charles and Constance Schmid Land Preserve is one of Maine's midcoast jewels. Comprised of 766 acres, it is located in the center of Edgecomb for all to enjoy. The initial land was given to the town by the Schmids in 1979, and an additional 90 acres were added in 2002 with private and foundation funding. The preserve contains many impressive natural and anthropogenic features including streams, vernal pools, meadows, cellar holes, wells, and stone walls. It has several mica quarries and many stone walls and other stone constructs with interesting histories. The preserve serves as a valuable wildlife habitat for many mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and beneficial insects. It is one of the largest contiguous land parcels in the Midcoast making it one of the region's foremost wildlife corridors.
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘The Art of Cork’

Join us for an art soirée at Villard Studios. The presentation by Philippe Villard, “Art of Cork,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come early for some light refreshments. When they are not on the Boothbay peninsula, the Philippe and Kim live...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
WMTW

MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Water#Water Supply#Water Quality#Water District#Water Systems#Urban Construction#Midcoast
boothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: Many volunteers made summer fun!

It’s hard to believe our summer activities are over but what a great season it was. There are so many to thank for the success of the activities. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our AD Andy Smith and his assistant Isabel Harkins for all of their hard work in making things run so smoothly.
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Region Ambulance Service begins fundraising campaign

The Boothbay Region Ambulance Service (BRAS) is extending tremendous gratitude to Paul and Giselaine Coulombe who have agreed to jump start this fundraising campaign with a generous matching donation up to $175,000! BRAS is running the matching fund challenge from Aug. 15 to Feb. 12, 2023. We ask for your consideration to donate or pledge a commitment to the Capital Campaign. At any given time, it could be you, a loved one or someone you know that may need an ambulance and these efforts ensure that we will be here with quality staff and equipment as Boothbay region’s first line of defense in times of EMS need.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years. The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network...
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

Concerned about burn pile at Transfer Station

I do realize that the wood burn pile is clearly posted that no finished wood is to be thrown on it, and that this pile may well be picked over and properly sorted before burning. But what people are putting on it is concerning, given the recent issues which are in the news about veterans and burn pits.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Commissioners pursuing county-wide housing study

Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will likely receive a completed county-wide housing study by early 2023. On Aug. 16, commissioners authorized LCRPC to negotiate with Camion Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York for a study. Camion is an economic research organization with offices in Portland. In 2017, Camion produced a housing study for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Joint Economic Development Committee.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WINTHROP, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy