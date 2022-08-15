ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepyhead prep first album in 8 years (watch “Pam and Eddie” video)

NYC/Boston indie rock vets Sleepyhead will release New Alchemy, their first album in eight years, this Friday, August 19. They made it at legendary Boston studio Q Division, and the title was inspired by New Alchemy Institute, a utopian research facility founded by idealistic scientists in the 1970’s in Falmouth, Massachusetts, the hometown of Sleepyhead guitarist/vocalist Chris O’Rourke. For years O'Rourke had wanted to write songs about the trips there he took as a child, and here decided to use it for the new album's title.
Tour news: Guster, In Flames, Makaya McCraven, Thee Sacred Souls, more

CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE (TODD RUNDGREN, ADRIAN BELEW, MORE) This year's edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour includes Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Jeffrey Gaines, and more. They've added more dates, including two NYC shows. THEE SACRED SOULS. California soul trio Thee Sacred Souls...
Multi-venue, 3-Day NYC Industrial fest Flesh & Steel announced w/ Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, more

Flesh & Steel is a three day NYC festival celebrating industrial, darkwave, EBM, New Beat, and other noirish, heavy synth music that happens December 1-3 in various venues around the city. It's a co-production of Restless Presents, who produce LA's Substance fest, Saint Vitus booker David Castillo, and DJ/promoter Andi Harriman of SYNTHICIDE.
Hunx & His Punx share first music in 9 years, playing shows (NYC on Halloween)

Seth Bogart is back with his first new Hunx & His Punx music in nine years. It's in the form of a 7" on the Sub Pop Singles Club and features two new songs -- “White Lipstick” and “Lose My Mind” -- that both feature Shannon Shaw. "White Lipstick" is a revved up Ronettes-style tale, while "Lose My Mind" looks at the problem with America and guns. Watch the video for "White Lipstick" and listen to "Lose My Mind" below.
Knitting Factory Brooklyn announces final show

Knitting Factory is shutting down its Williamsburg location this month, and they've announced their final show. It's on August 21 with Hannibal Buress (and his Eshu Tune stage name), Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee, and "some surprises." Tickets are on sale now. Hannibal used to host a free comedy night at...
Solange composing score for New York City Ballet

The New York City Ballet has tapped Solange to compose a score for chamber ensemble for their Fall Fashion Gala. The score will accompany a currently untitled ballet choreographed by Gianna Reisen, her third work for NYCB, and will be performed by members of the New York City Ballet Orchestra and some of Solange's own collaborators.
