UFC

MMAmania.com

Video: Max Holloway ‘knocked out’ for first time in UFC career, fans cry early stoppage

What does it take to knockout former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway?. About seven Gs, give or take a few hundred knots. That was a lesson the Hawaiian mixed martial arts (MMA) icon learned when he went airborne with the Navy Blue Angels earlier this week, complete with “Danger Zone” soundtrack by 80’s movie crooner, Kenny Loggins.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Evander Holyfield shares important update on Mike Tyson trilogy (Video)

Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield made his return to the “sweet science” against ex-UFC titleholder Vitor Belfort last September in Florida and “Real Deal” got knocked out by “The Phenom” in what is best described as the closest thing to a snuff film without losing a pulse (watch highlights here).
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn#Octagon#Mma
MMAmania.com

Dana White: Nate Diaz title shot possible with Khamzat Chimaev win, doubters are ‘insane’

If Nate Diaz can do the unthinkable at UFC 279 next month (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), he may not be leaving the promotion after all. For all of 2022, Diaz has made it clear he wants out of his UFC contract and will fight anyone to finish up the final fight of his contract. This past month (July 2022), his wish was finally granted as his main event showdown with undefeated top-ranked Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), was made official.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”

Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Paige VanZant abruptly pulled from this weekend’s BKFC card in London

Former UFC strawweight and current AEW attraction Paige VanZant was expected to make her return to bareknuckle boxing as part of the BKFC pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but that fight has now been postponed after “12 Gauge” was pulled for undisclosed reasons.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold holds nothing back in F-bomb-filled fighter pay rant: ‘Our lives are on the f—king line’

Luke Rockhold is simply letting it all out ahead of his return this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tasked with the assignment of Paulo Costa in the evening’s co-main event, the former UFC Middleweight titleholder is also letting his feelings be known on the reoccurring issue of fighter pay. Rockhold, 37, believes a lot has changed since the promotion sold to WME-IMG in 2016 ... but not necessarily for the better.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo questions T.J. Dillashaw’s legacy after EPO suspension: ‘His time has gone’

T.J. Dillashaw looks to make history at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, but for one of the sport’s all-time greats, the prior legacy is a bit tarnished. Dillashaw’s impending clash with current UFC Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, will act as only his second since Jan. 2019. In that appearance, Dillashaw went down to Flyweight with hopes of becoming a dual-division champion, ultimately coming up short against Henry Cejudo, suffering a 32-second technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMAmania.com

Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ following tough UFC San Diego loss

Dominick Cruz has broken his silence. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder returned to the main event scene this past weekend (Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego for a duel with the surging No. 5-ranked contender, Marlon “Chito” Vera. Unfortunately for Cruz, the fight resulted in his fourth career loss in 28 appearances.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Michael ‘Venom’ Page towers over red-headed Mike Perry in BKFC 27 face off video

Bellator MMA welterweight sensation Michael Page (0-0) will make his bareknuckle boxing debut against former UFC 170-pound wild man Mike Perry (1-0) atop the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 27 pay-per-view (PPV) card slotted for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, streaming live online via FITE.tv.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili full fight preview | UFC 278

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight elites Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili will collide this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. For my money, Aldo deserved the next Bantamweight title fight opposite Aljamain Sterling far more than T.J. Dillashaw. UFC went...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMAmania.com

UFC 278 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 3): Luke Rockhold wanted ‘Chubby Paulo’ — got middleweight ‘monster’ instead

After more than three years away from the fight game, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will make his return to cage fighting opposite one-time title challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

