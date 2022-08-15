Adele talks Rich Paul engagement rumors and why she really canceled her Las Vegas residency. Adele is finally clearing up two rumors that have plagued her for much of 2022. As the singer tells Elle in a new cover story published Monday, Aug. 15, her relationship status with Rich Paul has not changed, despite buzz suggesting they're either secretly married, secretly engaged or on the verge of breaking up. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together this past spring, and are now renovating the home Adele bought this year "with a blended family in mind," according to Elle. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," the singer gushes of her NBA agent beau. She also says she "definitely" wants siblings for her son, explaining, "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music." Asked if she wants remarry after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele says, "yes, absolutely." So is she engaged now? "I'm not married," she says … four times, while laughing. "I'm just in loooove!" Adele declares. "I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married." (She later confirms she's also "not engaged"). The 34-year-old also reveals the real reason she canceled her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January — which had nothing to do with Rich, despite reports to the contrary. "It was the worst moment in my career, by far," Adele tells Elle. "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating." But after staying up for 30 hours worrying about a show she knew in her heart not the one she wanted to perform for fans, she says she opted to wait until she could do it right. "There was just no soul in it," she says. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment." Adele adds: "I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

