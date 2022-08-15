Read full article on original website
A. Larned
2d ago
She’s so proud of herself for screwing over all of those folks with tickets and travel plans because she stood by her artistic needs. Remember that. She’s proud of what she did.
Voice of Reason
2d ago
I believe she lied in the earlier video. She said they had supply chain issues and Covid didn’t allow her to put on the show she wanted, if I remember correctly.
Gracie Charleston
2d ago
anytime a so called entertainer allows her boyfriend situation to cancel shows should lose their fan base!!!!!!
Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors
Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
Adele calls postponed Vegas residency 'worst moment in my career,' dishes on Rich Paul love
Adele faced backlash for her the last-minute decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency, which she called "devastating" in a new Elle interview.
Adele reveals the real reason she canceled her Las Vegas residency at the last minute, plus more news
Adele talks Rich Paul engagement rumors and why she really canceled her Las Vegas residency. Adele is finally clearing up two rumors that have plagued her for much of 2022. As the singer tells Elle in a new cover story published Monday, Aug. 15, her relationship status with Rich Paul has not changed, despite buzz suggesting they're either secretly married, secretly engaged or on the verge of breaking up. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together this past spring, and are now renovating the home Adele bought this year "with a blended family in mind," according to Elle. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," the singer gushes of her NBA agent beau. She also says she "definitely" wants siblings for her son, explaining, "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music." Asked if she wants remarry after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele says, "yes, absolutely." So is she engaged now? "I'm not married," she says … four times, while laughing. "I'm just in loooove!" Adele declares. "I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married." (She later confirms she's also "not engaged"). The 34-year-old also reveals the real reason she canceled her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January — which had nothing to do with Rich, despite reports to the contrary. "It was the worst moment in my career, by far," Adele tells Elle. "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating." But after staying up for 30 hours worrying about a show she knew in her heart not the one she wanted to perform for fans, she says she opted to wait until she could do it right. "There was just no soul in it," she says. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment." Adele adds: "I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."
After Vegas and Paris, Affleck and Lopez will take their wedding party down South
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't done with their wedding festivities just yet. The newlyweds are reportedly heading South for their next celebration. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Bennifer, as the couple is affectionately called, will host an exclusive party with their closest friends and family at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Ga., this weekend.
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever
Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?
Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes to Make Way for Huge New Project
The pace along the Las Vegas Strip has picked up. Whereas the North Strip used to be a bit of a wasteland, hosting space-out second-tier casinos, kitschy gift shops, and sad (mostly) restaurants, the area has become a hotbed. Resorts World Las Vegas has been joined there by multiple huge...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Shocking video of Las Vegas Strip flooding shows water pouring through casinos after monsoon rain submerges streets
MONSOON rain has flooded the Las Vegas Strip, with videos on social media showing water pouring through the city's iconic casinos. Some of the most famous casinos - Circa Resort, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Casino and the LINQ Hotel - have been flooded as a result of the rampant rain on Friday.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Las Vegas Is no Longer a Casino Town
Casino revenue only accounts for about a quarter of resort revenue in Las Vegas. Regional casinos, on the other hand, rely on the casino for about three-quarters of their revenue. Traffic is the name of the game in Las Vegas, not catering to high rollers. You’re reading a free article...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Last Photo: 'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Spotted Barefoot With Gerard Butler Before Tragic Death
Darius Campbell Danesh was last seen walking without shoes alongside Gerard Butler. Radar has discovered the final photos of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star were taken just weeks before his mysterious death. Darius was spotted barefoot with Butler, who was also shoeless, near the singer's Minnesota home. Wearing a pair of cuffed-up trousers, a blue shirt, and a newsboy cap, the ITV star appeared fit as a fiddle while walking his dog with the Hollywood superstar.It's believed that Darius and Butler are neighbors. The paparazzi caught Darius' final outing with the 300 actor mere weeks before he passed away. As...
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul. While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in...
