August (Aug.) 15, Laura Kelly appeared in Andover City Hall to announce highway infrastructure update. The team spoke on the KDOT’s IKE East Kellogg project, affecting K-96 to 159th Street. Laura confirmed they are now finished with the Developing stage and will be moving onto the Construction phase of the project. ‘This will make a huge difference in commutes. We heard from residents that this project is of the highest priority to them. You Spoke. We listened. And now, we deliver,’ said Kelly. ‘Local partnerships have been crucial in getting this project to the next stage. Both cities, Wichita and Andover, and both counties, Sedgwick and Butler, have committed resources to funds that have made this project possible.’

ANDOVER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO