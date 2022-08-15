Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
Great Bend man dies in 2-vehicle crash
The Barton County Sheriff's Office says a fatal crash north of Great Bend on Wednesday may have been because a teenage driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Andover project closer to construction phase
August (Aug.) 15, Laura Kelly appeared in Andover City Hall to announce highway infrastructure update. The team spoke on the KDOT’s IKE East Kellogg project, affecting K-96 to 159th Street. Laura confirmed they are now finished with the Developing stage and will be moving onto the Construction phase of the project. ‘This will make a huge difference in commutes. We heard from residents that this project is of the highest priority to them. You Spoke. We listened. And now, we deliver,’ said Kelly. ‘Local partnerships have been crucial in getting this project to the next stage. Both cities, Wichita and Andover, and both counties, Sedgwick and Butler, have committed resources to funds that have made this project possible.’
Next phase of Hesston Rd. project begins next week
HESSTON, Kan. — Harvey County Public Works says the third phase of the Hesston Road project will be getting underway next week. The second phase of the project should also open soon after. The second stage of road work includes the roadway from Northwest 48th Street to the Hesston...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents of McPherson home displaced after fire
The McPherson Fire Department says a fire damaged a home on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 14th Ave.
Saline County closes part of W. Magnolia Road in Bavaria
BAVARIA - W. Magnolia Road between Main Street and Midland Road in Bavaria was closed today to through traffic due to a cross-road structure being damaged. The Saline County Road and Bridge Department announced the the closing, which will continue indefinitely. Motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes...
kfdi.com
Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
City of Wichita urging water customers to get backflow tested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is urging its water customers to get their backflows tested. Every Wichita water customer with an irrigation system connected to the City’s water system is federally required by the Safe Drinking Water Act to have a working backflow device. Working backflow devices ensures that Wichitans have access […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase
Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
No serious injuries reported after cars flip into ditch
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after two cars flipped into a ditch in Sedgwick Co. on Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officials were called to the area of mile marker 38.4 on northbound I-35 in Sedgwick Co.
Wichita man arrested after SUV hits three people and several vehicles at Club Rodeo
An officer said the suspect hit three people, including two bouncers, several vehicles and Club Rodeo with an SUV before taking off.
Projects to improve 11 Kansas highways, including East Kellogg, announced
Eleven projects to improve Kansas highways was announced Monday in Andover by Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Great Bend native's 7-year-old boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash Aug. 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel, of Wamego, died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His father, Randy L. Tinkel, age 37, graduated from Great Bend High School in 2003.
classiccountry1070.com
Crash closes K-42 in southwest Sedgwick County
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed traffic on K-42 near 79th Street South. The crash near Clonmel left one person with serious injuries. A semi overturned and blocked the roadway. Traffic was being diverted to county roads around the crash scene, and the highway is expected...
KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a public hearing on Sept. 8 to address groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination was discovered during investigations related to the 21st Street Corridor Redevelopment Project. It was discovered in the area of 29th Street N and Grove and eventually […]
Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC
A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0