Golden Knights' 2022-23 Position Groups: Centers

With Jack Eichel in the mix, the Vegas Golden Knights' center rotation should look a lot different next season.

Over the past few seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights have shaken up their center rotation with an abundance of first-line modifications.

That should continue to be the case in the 2022-23 season, as a healthy Jack Eichel will likely be called upon as a recurring member of the first line.

Jack Eichel

Eichel was unable to give a clear display of the offensive dominance he's known for last season after only beginning play for the Golden Knights in the month of February.

Now, the veteran center will have his first opportunity to play a full season for Vegas. With the absence of former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty, Eichel is anticipated to be one of the prominent pieces on offense to carry the load that has been left.

William Karlsson

William Karlsson was Vegas' primary center in the 2021-22 season, most often having been placed with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith.

The original Golden Knight had what was arguably his worst season in Sin City last year, averaging 18:17 minutes while totaling just 12 goals and 23 assists. All these marks were his lowest as a member of the Golden Knights thus far.

Chandler Stephenson

Chandler Stephenson had the best season of his career in 2021-22, having achieved career-highs in games (79), goals (21), assists (43), and points (64).

Stephenson should be a frequent member of the first line next season, and he has certainly earned it.

Jonathan Marchessault

Marchessault has primarily served as a winger for the Golden Knights, and that will likely continue to be the case in the 2022-23 season.

The veteran had one of his best seasons yet for Vegas last year, having recorded 30 goals and 36 assists for 66 points on the season.

Michael Amadio

Michael Amadio has yet to be much of an offensive threat in his five-year NHL career, but his first year as a Golden Knight was one of his best thus far.

The 26-year-old forward scored 11 goals and seven assists in 53 games for Vegas in the 2021-22 season.

Amadio could be a common presence on the checking line next season, which will be a good opportunity for him to get those offensive numbers up.

