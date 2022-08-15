Read full article on original website
Managed Healthcare Executive
Biosimilars Are Safe for Pregnant Women: Study
Disease flareups occurred in seven women who stopped biosimilar treatment and two who continued without stopping, according to findings published in the journal Obstetric Medicine. Concerned about potential neonatal immune suppression, the American College of Rheumatology recommends against using biological disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) during pregnancy, but in a...
MedicalXpress
Thirdhand smoke exposures surpass health risk guideline levels
Some smells seem to seep into everything they touch. Tobacco smoke is one of the worst offenders. Thirdhand smoke refers to residual nicotine and other hazardous chemicals that contaminate the indoor environment after smoking. Think of the lingering smell you've probably encountered when handling the clothes of a person who smokes a pack a day, or when checking into a tidy but cigarette-friendly hotel room.
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Medical News Today
Which drugs cause liver damage?
More than 1,000 different drugs and chemicals can cause liver damage. This occurs in a process called drug-induced liver injury (DILI), toxicity, or damage. The liver is a key site for metabolizing drugs. As a result, it is the area that the toxins within drugs most affect. Examples of drugs...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
WebMD
Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study
July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
MedicalXpress
Synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer
Exposure to a synthetic chemical found widely in the environment is linked to non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer, according to a new study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and published in JHEP Reports. The chemical, called perfluooctane sulfate or...
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
Healthline
Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease
Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat
Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
Mixing Certain Medications With Alcohol Can Accelerate Liver Damage
When my father died of alcoholic liver disease in 2016, I wanted to understand how this condition happened. As a former nurse, I should have known that he was sick, but the truth is we didn’t. Liver disease can be sneaky, and liver failure, especially from alcoholism, can happen quicker than you think.
TODAY.com
Are vitamins and supplements beneficial? What a new study shows
Millions of people swear by vitamin and mineral supplements, but a new massive report may have consumers thinking twice before refilling their next bottle. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on whether or not you really need daily supplements. Aug. 15, 2022.
International Business Times
Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide
With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
10 Foods High in Biotin for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails
Animal sources like beef, fish, eggs and pork are the best foods high in biotin. But you can also find biotin-rich vegetables, like sweet potato and spinach.
What Happens To Our Lungs As We Age?
Our lungs are filtration experts but their functioning begins to decline after 35. Find out why that happens and what you can do to improve your lung health.
technologynetworks.com
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far
Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
