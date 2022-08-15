ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managed Healthcare Executive

Biosimilars Are Safe for Pregnant Women: Study

Disease flareups occurred in seven women who stopped biosimilar treatment and two who continued without stopping, according to findings published in the journal Obstetric Medicine. Concerned about potential neonatal immune suppression, the American College of Rheumatology recommends against using biological disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) during pregnancy, but in a...
MedicalXpress

Thirdhand smoke exposures surpass health risk guideline levels

Some smells seem to seep into everything they touch. Tobacco smoke is one of the worst offenders. Thirdhand smoke refers to residual nicotine and other hazardous chemicals that contaminate the indoor environment after smoking. Think of the lingering smell you've probably encountered when handling the clothes of a person who smokes a pack a day, or when checking into a tidy but cigarette-friendly hotel room.
Medical News Today

Which drugs cause liver damage?

More than 1,000 different drugs and chemicals can cause liver damage. This occurs in a process called drug-induced liver injury (DILI), toxicity, or damage. The liver is a key site for metabolizing drugs. As a result, it is the area that the toxins within drugs most affect. Examples of drugs...
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study

July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
MedicalXpress

Synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer

Exposure to a synthetic chemical found widely in the environment is linked to non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer, according to a new study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and published in JHEP Reports. The chemical, called perfluooctane sulfate or...
MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
Healthline

Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease

Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat

Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
Gillian May

Mixing Certain Medications With Alcohol Can Accelerate Liver Damage

When my father died of alcoholic liver disease in 2016, I wanted to understand how this condition happened. As a former nurse, I should have known that he was sick, but the truth is we didn’t. Liver disease can be sneaky, and liver failure, especially from alcoholism, can happen quicker than you think.
TODAY.com

Are vitamins and supplements beneficial? What a new study shows

Millions of people swear by vitamin and mineral supplements, but a new massive report may have consumers thinking twice before refilling their next bottle. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on whether or not you really need daily supplements. Aug. 15, 2022.
International Business Times

Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
technologynetworks.com

Fatherly

Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far

Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
