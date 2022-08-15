I have always bought GM vehicles but never again because no matter what happens to their vehicles they will not stand behind their products not even if it's a recall. I bought a new car from them it had less than 200 miles when it started dying when you would stop took 6 months and many calls before they would fix the problem, bought another car and the transmission had to be replaced they refused to pay for that now I have a GM terrain that burns 2 quarts of oil every 2 thousand miles even though there is a recall I have to put another 15 thousand miles on the vehicle before they will fix the problem. Do not buy a GM product
ordered a brand new 2021 suburban z71 at 72 miles the headlights wasn't working, simple little things like this is becoming to frequent with gm
general motors will be out of business due to there lack of wanting to build gas engines, there cutting there own throat
