ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 11

bjt2
2d ago

I have always bought GM vehicles but never again because no matter what happens to their vehicles they will not stand behind their products not even if it's a recall. I bought a new car from them it had less than 200 miles when it started dying when you would stop took 6 months and many calls before they would fix the problem, bought another car and the transmission had to be replaced they refused to pay for that now I have a GM terrain that burns 2 quarts of oil every 2 thousand miles even though there is a recall I have to put another 15 thousand miles on the vehicle before they will fix the problem. Do not buy a GM product

Reply
12
oldcrazycracker1776
1d ago

ordered a brand new 2021 suburban z71 at 72 miles the headlights wasn't working, simple little things like this is becoming to frequent with gm

Reply
2
oldcrazycracker1776
1d ago

general motors will be out of business due to there lack of wanting to build gas engines, there cutting there own throat

Reply
4
Related
24/7 Wall St.

GM Stumbles, Future Grim

The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Wall Street Journal#Government Motors Again#Democrats#Ev#Lg#Ultium Cells Llc#Addit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy