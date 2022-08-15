Read full article on original website
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
everythinglubbock.com
World-known pitmasters are coming to Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Raider Red Meats and Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling.
portasouthjetty.com
Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur
A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Padme
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Padme, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 1-year-old pit bull and Dalmatian mix who’s been at the shelter for 2-and-a-half months. Staff says she is a friendly dog and loves to play! Padme likes to ride in...
KCBD
City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November. The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
KCBD
United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s to host Teachers on the Rise kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s have partnered to host the 11th annual Teachers on the Rise kickoff event. The event will be on Aug 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets at 11310 Slide Rd. To celebrate the kickoff, the two companies will be...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation for your fur babies
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation and voucher giveaway on Thursday, August 25th from 4-6pm. This event for you and your fur babies will be at Clapp Park, 46th and Ave U. See the flyer on their Facebook page for all the details and requirements: Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center or call 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?
There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?
LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
KCBD
Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers can get discounted gas for $2.38 per gallon Wednesday afternoon at Bolton’s at 6310-A 19th Street. But there’s a catch — the offer is only available to the first 200 cars between noon and 1 p.m. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne teased...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock’s next “Food Truck Alley” event on Tuesday, August 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
KCBD
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock. Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic...
KCBD
70 Lubbock Boys and Girls Club members get back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club took 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a back-to-school shopping spree. The children were allowed in the store at 9 a.m. before it opened. For the past 25 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock...
Drop in fuel prices leaves Lubbock customers feeling relieved at the pump
LUBBOCK, Texas — Grassroots organization ‘Americans for Prosperity’ held an event on Wednesday to bring lower fuel prices to customers in partnership with the Bolton Service Station in west Lubbock. Before the event, the station charged $3.29 per gallon of unleaded gas. Starting at noon and lasting one hour, customers at Bolton bought gas for […]
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Midnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Midnight, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for five months. Staff says he’s a calm and easygoing guy. Midnight loves to cuddle and wants to be a coach potato. He does well with other dogs. Midnight is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
