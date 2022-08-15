ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: at #16 Notre Dame & at Central Michigan

Hopefully head coach Frank Pelaez and the Marquette women’s soccer team are, because they are getting thrown straight into some highly competitive soccer to start the season. We found out last week that the Golden Eagles are picked to finish eighth in the Big East this season, so that’s not a great sign for their chances in their opener..... but I also highly disagree with that pick.
The 2022 Marquette Volleyball Season Preview!

With the Marquette volleyball season starting soon, it’s time to put together a StoryStream with all of our preview articles in one place for you! Schedule, preseason picks in the Big East, returning players, newcomers, and a look at a few big questions in front of head coach Ryan Theis are all right here if you keep on scrolling.
