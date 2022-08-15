ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Variety

David Spade and Dana Carvey's 'SNL' Look-Back Show 'Fly on the Wall' Renewed for Season 2 (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Dana Carvey and David Spade will be back for a second season of “Fly on the Wall,” revisiting iconic moments from “Saturday Night Live”; Apple Podcasts unveils two new charts for subscriptions; George R.R. Martin talks up “House of the Dragon”; and more. RENEWALS Audacy’s Cadence13 extended its partnership with comedians Dana Carvey and David Spade, renewing their “Saturday Night Live”-focused podcast series “Fly on the Wall” for a second season, slated to launch in January 2023. On the weekly show, Carvey and Spade sit down with fellow “SNL” alums and present cast, as well as hosts,...
NFL
Variety

'Caroline's Comedy Hour' to Return With New Episodes From Scott Koondel's Sox Entertainment

“Caroline’s Comedy Hour” is set to return to TV with fresh episodes under a licensing deal that comedy maven Caroline Hirsch has set with Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment. Sox has licensed 100 episodes of the standup comedy showcase series that ran on A&E Network in the early 1990s. Those will be collected with new installments that Hirsch and Sox Entertainment will produce. Sox has also reached a deal with the New York Comedy Festival for access to select performances across that celebration of standup that is set to unfold its 18th edition Nov. 7-13. Hirsch is marking the 40th anniversary this year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

John Mulaney, Conan O'Brien to Headline New York Comedy Festival

The New York Comedy Festival, returning for its 18th year, has announced its 2022 headliners. John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, Jenny Slate, Bill Maher, Jo Koy, JB Smoove, Jimmy O. Yang, Mo Amer, Shane Gillis, The Guilty Feminist, Nurse Blake, Ms. Pat and Bassem Youssef will headline this year’s festival, taking place Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. NYCF, the largest comedy fest in the U.S., will expand for the time ever to Nassau County, Long Island at the UBS Arena, where Mulaney will play on Nov. 11. More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien, Bowen Yang Join Buddy Comedy...
ENTERTAINMENT
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Page Six

Jo Koy sounds off on Whoopi Goldberg, Lou Diamond Phillips and more

Jo Koy — star of the groundbreaking film “Easter Sunday” — sat down with Jalen Rose for a series of rapid-fire questions. Find out his go-to Filipino food spot, why Whoopi Goldberg is his comedic idol, and his experience acting alongside Lou Diamond Phillips. Koy, 51, recently split from Chelsea Handler, 47. The headlining standup comic grew to household-name status as a regular on her E! show, “Chelsea Lately,” which ran from 2007 to 2014.  Watch more episodes of “Gone in 60 Seconds” on YouTube!
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies

Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy 'Book of Marlon' From HBO Max to Starz

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out New York

This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world

We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!. A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Tony winner Lena Hall will be the new Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors

Just don't call her Audrey II. Lena Hall, the thrilling-voiced actor-singer who won a 2014 Tony Award for playing Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, will take over the pivotal role of Audrey in the hit Off Broadway revival of the musical Little Shop of Horrors in early September, Time Out has learned. Audrey, a hard-knocked but lovable gutter flower and florist, was first incarnated on stage and screen by Ellen Greene, and is currently played by Tammy Blanchard. Hall will step into her teetering high heels on September 6, 2022.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVLine

Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC

Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

