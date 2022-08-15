Read full article on original website
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
David Spade and Dana Carvey’s ‘SNL’ Look-Back Show ‘Fly on the Wall’ Renewed for Season 2 (Podcast News Roundup)
In today’s podcast news roundup, Dana Carvey and David Spade will be back for a second season of “Fly on the Wall,” revisiting iconic moments from “Saturday Night Live”; Apple Podcasts unveils two new charts for subscriptions; George R.R. Martin talks up “House of the Dragon”; and more. RENEWALS Audacy’s Cadence13 extended its partnership with comedians Dana Carvey and David Spade, renewing their “Saturday Night Live”-focused podcast series “Fly on the Wall” for a second season, slated to launch in January 2023. On the weekly show, Carvey and Spade sit down with fellow “SNL” alums and present cast, as well as hosts,...
‘Caroline’s Comedy Hour’ to Return With New Episodes From Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment
“Caroline’s Comedy Hour” is set to return to TV with fresh episodes under a licensing deal that comedy maven Caroline Hirsch has set with Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment. Sox has licensed 100 episodes of the standup comedy showcase series that ran on A&E Network in the early 1990s. Those will be collected with new installments that Hirsch and Sox Entertainment will produce. Sox has also reached a deal with the New York Comedy Festival for access to select performances across that celebration of standup that is set to unfold its 18th edition Nov. 7-13. Hirsch is marking the 40th anniversary this year...
John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien to Headline New York Comedy Festival
The New York Comedy Festival, returning for its 18th year, has announced its 2022 headliners. John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, Jenny Slate, Bill Maher, Jo Koy, JB Smoove, Jimmy O. Yang, Mo Amer, Shane Gillis, The Guilty Feminist, Nurse Blake, Ms. Pat and Bassem Youssef will headline this year’s festival, taking place Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. NYCF, the largest comedy fest in the U.S., will expand for the time ever to Nassau County, Long Island at the UBS Arena, where Mulaney will play on Nov. 11. More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien, Bowen Yang Join Buddy Comedy...
Why Is Jon Batiste Leaving 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'?
Jon Batiste is officially leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" after seven years.
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Sets First Ever Musical Residencies With St. Vincent, James Taylor & Joe Walsh
EXCLUSIVE: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is adding some musical firepower. The CBS late-night show is introducing its first-ever musical residencies with artists St. Vincent, James Taylor and Joe Walsh each sitting in with Jon Batiste’s house band Stay Human for a week. St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark,...
Jo Koy sounds off on Whoopi Goldberg, Lou Diamond Phillips and more
Jo Koy — star of the groundbreaking film “Easter Sunday” — sat down with Jalen Rose for a series of rapid-fire questions. Find out his go-to Filipino food spot, why Whoopi Goldberg is his comedic idol, and his experience acting alongside Lou Diamond Phillips. Koy, 51, recently split from Chelsea Handler, 47. The headlining standup comic grew to household-name status as a regular on her E! show, “Chelsea Lately,” which ran from 2007 to 2014. Watch more episodes of “Gone in 60 Seconds” on YouTube!
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her
The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary. Her costar and friend of 15...
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Casts ‘NCIS’ Star to Play a Christmas Witch
In addition to his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, Tim Allen saw much success with his comedic holiday film franchise, The Santa Clause. Now, in the process of making The Santa Clauses, the Tim Allen film cast a beloved NCIS star to play a Christmas Witch. And you’re never going to believe who it is.
This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world
We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!. A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
‘Nashville’ Star Connie Britton Speaks Out About Being ‘Really Fortunate’ to Be on New Show
Actress Connie Britton has been a big part of the TV drama landscape for a number of years. Now, the Nashville star is speaking out about her latest project, the HBO series White Lotus. Britton notes how, much like many of her other roles, she feels fortunate to have had the opportunity.
Tony winner Lena Hall will be the new Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors
Just don't call her Audrey II. Lena Hall, the thrilling-voiced actor-singer who won a 2014 Tony Award for playing Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, will take over the pivotal role of Audrey in the hit Off Broadway revival of the musical Little Shop of Horrors in early September, Time Out has learned. Audrey, a hard-knocked but lovable gutter flower and florist, was first incarnated on stage and screen by Ellen Greene, and is currently played by Tammy Blanchard. Hall will step into her teetering high heels on September 6, 2022.
Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC
Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
