Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a massive moth spotted on a resident's garage was identified as the first atlas moth ever documented in the United States. The department said a University of Washington professor snapped photos when he spotted the gargantuan moth perched on...
DeSantis’ Huge Election Fraud Crackdown Nabs 20 People in a State of 21 Million
With much fanfare on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the initial results of his massive crackdown on supposed election fraud: the arrest of 20 people in the state of 21 million. Those 20 face felony charges for casting ballots in 2020 despite having convictions for murder or sexual assault which disqualifies them from voting. “That is against the law and now they’re gonna pay the price for it,” DeSantis said, flanked by more than a dozen cops and officials. The majority of arrests were in South Florida counties of Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade but it’s unclear what party affiliation the voters had. Critics like Democrat statehouse Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said those arrested may have been unaware they were ineligible to vote after an amendment passed in 2018 that restored voting rights for most felons in Florida as long as their conviction wasn’t for murder or a sex crime. DeSantis said the arrests were the first tranche made by his newly formed Election Crimes and Security Office, and he expected more to come.Read it at Florida Politics
