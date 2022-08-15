“My mistake as well” Novak Djokovic openly admitted to wrongdoing after controversial win over Andy Murray

Cameron Norrie secured his first career victory over Andy Murray as he battled from a set down to edge the all-British clash at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Murray had won their only previous meeting in 2019 and although Norrie came into the match the favourite following his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals, the 35-year-old looked superior after recovering from an opening break to take the first set.Murray missed a chance to break Norrie early in the second after putting a volley at the net wide and the British No 1 began to take back control of...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO