“My mistake as well” Novak Djokovic openly admitted to wrongdoing after controversial win over Andy Murray

Jorge
4d ago
Wow, this article just goes to show that if you don't get the covid shot, they will relentlessly perform character assassination on you to no end. The news bots have been programed to dig up anything they can find on Novak to try and make this great champion look bad in the public eye. This should scare everyone who cares about freedom. All i can say is stand strong novak! You are an amazing role model for all tennis players and freedom loving citizens around the globe!!
Serena Williams declines on-court interview and skips press conference after losing what might be the second-last match of career
Williams was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by British teenager Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday.
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA・
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer are set to team up for a day of tennis in London
The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with tennis champion Roger Federer to host a day of tennis in East London next month in support of two charities: Action for Children and the LTA Foundation. The day of tennis, where children aged between 8 and 15 will get the opportunity...
Cincinnati Open: Rafel Nadal says he 'didn't play his best match' after loss
Rafael Nadal has admitted that he didn’t play his best match after he was beaten by Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6 4-6 6-3 in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters.The Spaniard spent six weeks recovering from an abdominal muscle injury that forced him to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals.Mr Nadal’s loss is a blow to his preparations for the US Open, which begins on 29 August.“Obviously I didn’t play my best match... historically this tournament has been difficult for me,” Mr Nadal said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Baseball announcers discuss Wordle during live broadcastEmma Raducanu says beating Serena Williams 'wasn't easy'Elon Musk tweets that he is buying Manchester United
Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semi-final
Former college star Cameron Norrie has played the role of professor this week at the Western & Southern Open, schooling three 19-year-olds on his way to the Cincinnati semi-finals. And in a thrilling quarter-final showdown, the British contender gave third seed Carlos Alcaraz a lesson in staying the course as...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA・
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"
Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
ESPN
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry from USTA for US Open
Venus Williams will make her return to the US Open, after being sidelined in 2021, when the event gets underway on Aug. 29 in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced the two-time tournament champion received a wild card in a statement on Wednesday. Williams, 42, a former world...
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris confirms a lot of people texted him the same thing regarding that crazy playoff hole
Golf fans everywhere gave a collective sigh when Will Zalatoris picked up his golf ball during that third playoff hole last Sunday. The young star had chosen to walk backward towards the drop zone, but it was a heckuva lot better than potentially probably definitely hitting his golf ball backward and into a hazard.
NBC Sports
Venus Williams back in U.S. Open after being given wild card
NEW YORK – Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after being given a wild card into what could be younger sister Serena’s final tournament. Venus Williams won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001, and this year marks 25 years since she reached the 1997 final in Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old in her first full season on tour.
Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
Sepp Straka is a prime example of the issues with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie LIVE: Western & Southern Open result as Norrie wins deciding set
Cameron Norrie secured his first career victory over Andy Murray as he battled from a set down to edge the all-British clash at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Murray had won their only previous meeting in 2019 and although Norrie came into the match the favourite following his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals, the 35-year-old looked superior after recovering from an opening break to take the first set.Murray missed a chance to break Norrie early in the second after putting a volley at the net wide and the British No 1 began to take back control of...
Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.
Lionel Messi is the highest-paid athlete on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Messi took home $130 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
thecomeback.com
Matt Fitzpatrick throws shade at LIV Golf players
Last week, some LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford attempted to file a temporary restraining order against the PGA Tour, which would have allowed them to participate in the playoffs. However, Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against them, saying “I find the plaintiffs have not established irreparable harm.”
'Francesco Totti Makes '€200Million' Claim About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has spoken in glowing terms about former teammate, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.
