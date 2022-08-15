ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards

Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Indiana Refund Check Printing Underway

Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz confirms the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. How taxpayers receive their $125 and $200 refunds will depend on how they filed their 2021 individual income tax return with the Department.
INDIANA STATE
Pickle Pizza Big Winner at Indiana State Fair

A pickle pizza is the top treat at the Indiana State Fair this year. Voters picked the best snacks at the fair, and the pickle pizza won. It has a dill ranch sauce, dill seasoning, dill pickles and mozzarella cheese. The Pretzel Nacho Bites won second place, and the Mexican...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Gas Prices: Thursday

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday is $3.95 a gallon, the same as Wednesday and two cents higher than Thursday’s national average. It’s also six cents higher than a week ago, 63-cents lower than a month ago, and 85-cents higher than a year ago.
INDIANA STATE
Governor Unconcerned About Negative Business Reaction to Indiana’s New Abortion Law

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state’s new abortion law represents “progress toward valuing the sanctity of life.”. At a luncheon on Wednesday, Holcomb said he’s not concerned by statements from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. and multinational corporation Cummins suggesting those two Indiana companies will send jobs and investment to other states because of the new law.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Average Gas Price Up Three-Cents From Monday

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has gone up for the first time in recent weeks. Triple-A says Indiana’s average price on Tuesday stood at $3.89 a gallon, three cents higher than Monday. That’s also five-cents lower than Tuesday’s national average, four-cents lower...
INDIANA STATE
Lawsuit Expected Over New Indiana Abortion Law

There’s a good chance Indiana’s new abortion law won’t take effect one month from now. Planned Parenthood officials say they are reviewing their legal options before the new law kicks-in, which means there could be a lawsuit. Indiana’s new abortion law requires that only hospitals perform abortions,...
