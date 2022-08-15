Read full article on original website
Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards
Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
Indiana Law Enforcement Teaming Up Ahead Of Labor Day to Reduce Impaired Driving
Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning state and local police agencies are issuing to drivers as Indiana gears up for its annual end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting this weekend through Labor Day, officers across the state will be increasing patrols and sobriety checkpoints to crack...
Indiana Refund Check Printing Underway
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz confirms the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are printing and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. How taxpayers receive their $125 and $200 refunds will depend on how they filed their 2021 individual income tax return with the Department.
Pickle Pizza Big Winner at Indiana State Fair
A pickle pizza is the top treat at the Indiana State Fair this year. Voters picked the best snacks at the fair, and the pickle pizza won. It has a dill ranch sauce, dill seasoning, dill pickles and mozzarella cheese. The Pretzel Nacho Bites won second place, and the Mexican...
Indiana Gas Prices: Thursday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday is $3.95 a gallon, the same as Wednesday and two cents higher than Thursday’s national average. It’s also six cents higher than a week ago, 63-cents lower than a month ago, and 85-cents higher than a year ago.
Duke Energy Indiana Adds $100,000 To Energy Bill Assistance Funds for Summer
Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund, which...
Governor Unconcerned About Negative Business Reaction to Indiana’s New Abortion Law
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state’s new abortion law represents “progress toward valuing the sanctity of life.”. At a luncheon on Wednesday, Holcomb said he’s not concerned by statements from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. and multinational corporation Cummins suggesting those two Indiana companies will send jobs and investment to other states because of the new law.
Indiana Average Gas Price Up Three-Cents From Monday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has gone up for the first time in recent weeks. Triple-A says Indiana’s average price on Tuesday stood at $3.89 a gallon, three cents higher than Monday. That’s also five-cents lower than Tuesday’s national average, four-cents lower...
Lawsuit Expected Over New Indiana Abortion Law
There’s a good chance Indiana’s new abortion law won’t take effect one month from now. Planned Parenthood officials say they are reviewing their legal options before the new law kicks-in, which means there could be a lawsuit. Indiana’s new abortion law requires that only hospitals perform abortions,...
Attorney General Warns Hoosiers of Identity Theft Victims’ Vulnerability to Mental Illness
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of the risk of identity theft victims developing a range of mental illnesses after scammers target and steal their hard-earned money. In 2020, nearly 50% of the country was financially harmed by identity theft, according to a recent study. Rokita says it’s...
