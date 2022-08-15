Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Each opioid prescription refill increases risk of family members' misuse, researchers find
In 2019, more than 10 million Americans misused prescription opioids—1.6 million of them for the first time. Patients who undergo surgery are three times more likely to get an opioid prescription than those who do not have surgery, but the vast majority of postoperative patients do not finish their prescriptions, leaving pills unused after surgery. More than half of individuals who misuse opioids report obtaining the drugs from family or friends, many of them without asking.
The Verge
Opioid addiction treatment is collateral damage in online prescription backlash
Pandemic-era rules around telemedicine have been a huge boost to efforts to prevent opioid overdoses in the US. But those rules are also how controversial startup companies like Cerebral were able to prescribe Adderall and Xanax to huge numbers of people — and efforts to stem that flood of prescriptions could sweep away overdose prevention efforts in the process.
Children's Hospital Staff Threatened After Transgender Treatment Claims
Boston Children's Hospital said it is working with law enforcement to protect its clinicians, staff, patients and families.
MedicalXpress
Multifaceted approach urged for promoting helmet use for children
A multifaceted approach is recommended to promote helmet use among children and youth participating in recreational sports in order to prevent head injuries, according to a policy statement published online Aug. 15 in Pediatrics. Lois K. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., from Boston Children's Hospital, and colleagues note that helmet use can...
verywellmind.com
How Long Does It Take to Detox From Alcohol & Other Substances
A detox is a process of ridding your body of a toxic or harmful substance you have become dependent on. Most commonly, people attempt to detox from drug or alcohol dependence. During a detox, you can expect to experience some withdrawal symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and mood swings. However, it’s essential to stick it through if you are hoping to recover.
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
Science Focus
Opioid painkillers provide little relief for those suffering from chronic pain. Perhaps music is the answer
For decades scientists have been studying the pain-relieving properties of music. All of us will have experienced pain at some point in our lives. We all know how pain can affect our physical activities, but it also affects how we feel mentally and emotionally, as well as other health-related factors such as our ability to sleep. This is especially true for those who suffer from chronic pain..
MedicalXpress
New study shows promising alternative to opioids for pain after tooth extractions
As the opioid epidemic rages on during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by the University of Rochester Medical Center's Eastman Institute for Oral Health (EIOH) shows promise for a non-opioid alternative for acute dental pain. Prescription opioid-involved death rates increased more than 16% from 2019 to 2020, and among all...
verywellmind.com
What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?
People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
MedicalXpress
Psychologists discover connection between a 'calm mind' and better capacity for self-control
People who have a "calmer mind"—that is, their neuronal processes take longer on average and whirl around less than others—have greater self-control. This was the finding of Dr. Tobias Kleinert, Prof. Dr. Markus Heinrichs and Dr. Bastian Schiller from the Department of Psychology at the University of Freiburg, together with Prof. Dr. Kyle Nash and Dr. Josh Leota from the University of Alberta/Canada, and Prof. Dr. Thomas König from the University Hospital of Bern/Switzerland.
MedicalXpress
New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers
University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians set to strike
Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California.
MedicalXpress
New study indicates people with current cancer diagnosis may face severe complications from COVID-19
A new study has found that a current cancer diagnosis posed a significant risk for severe outcomes during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ICU admission and death. UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers took part in the study, which was published this week in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Fast and effective treatment for PTSD in military personnel and veterans
New research reveals posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)—a serious and disabling mental disorder—can be treated with intensive daily exposure therapy over two weeks, rather than the typical prolonged weekly exposure over three months. Led by Phoenix Australia–Center for Posttraumatic Mental Health at the University of Melbourne, researchers developed the...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Destigmatizing Ketamine for Legitimate Pain Use
Ketamine has been safely used as an anesthetic in the hospital environment for years, but with the proper training, it can also be administered by a medical professional in a clinical setting to provide pain relief. Some unorthodox and novel treatments, such as ketamine, have been stigmatized in the medical...
Futurity
AI and therapy ease chronic pain without opioids
Cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic pain supported by artificial intelligence can yield the same results as programs delivered by therapists, a new study shows. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is an effective alternative to opioid painkillers for managing chronic pain. But getting patients to complete those programs is challenging, especially because psychotherapy often requires multiple sessions and mental health specialists are scarce.
mobihealthnews.com
Bicycle Health partners with Tele911 to offer opioid use treatment
Bicycle Health, which offers virtual opioid use disorder treatment, is partnering with emergency telehealth provider Tele911 to connect patients to continuing care after an overdose or health crisis. Tele911 works with paramedics to determine if patients need to be transported to a hospital emergency room or if they can be...
Scrubs Magazine
Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills
Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
MedicalXpress
Immune cell model paves way for new treatments targeting common infection among immunocompromised children
Researchers have successfully engineered human immune cells to model an infection common among immunocompromised people in a discovery that paves the way for new drug testing and treatments. The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in Stem Cell Reports, used cutting edge stem cell technology to...
infomeddnews.com
Mental Health Treatment Options That Have The Highest Success Rate
Mental health is a topic that is often avoided, but it is something that should be talked about more. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders are some of the leading causes of disability in the world. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the mental health treatment options that have been shown to have the highest success rates. So, if you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, please keep reading.
