EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him
The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
8 Of The 10 Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Won’t Be In Congress Next Year
Trump’s hold over the GOP is as strong as ever as he weighs another presidential run in 2024.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
This phrase just didn’t sound very Trumpy to Trevor Noah. “The Daily Show” host suspects former President Donald Trump had a little help with his statement about Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary loss on Tuesday night. In it, Trump congratulated the victor, Harriet Hageman, and said Cheney, his most prominent GOP critic in Congress, could now “disappear into the depths of political oblivion.”
MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers
The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Twitter Users Call Trump An 'Arsonist' After He Offers To 'Change Temperature'
Donald Trump has been attacking the FBI ever since agents converged on his Mar-a-Lago resort last week and seized classified documents, including secrets related to nuclear weapons, that he took from the White House. Trump has called the FBI a “criminal enterprise” packed with traitors and accused agents of planting...
Liz Cheney's Audio Shreds Harriet Hageman's Election Night Phone Message Claim
Rep. Liz Cheney’s campaign released a recording Wednesday that appeared to debunk Harriet Hageman’s claim that Cheney said “Hello, Harriet” and hung up in a phone message after Hageman won their Wyoming GOP primary. (Listen below.) The Donald Trump-backed Hageman told Sean Hannity of Fox News...
FBI Returns Donald Trump's 3 Passports Seized In Mar-A-Lago Search
The FBI has returned three passports belonging to former President Donald Trump that federal agents seized during their search for classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week, a Justice Department official told NBC News and CBS News on Monday. Trump, who has been vigorously bashing the FBI since...
Trump 'Respectfully' Requests FBI Return Seized Documents To Mar-A-Lago
The former president also slammed the FBI as "corrupt" for confiscating the material. Some of it was marked as classified and top secret, according to a warrant.
Fox News, Trump Diehards Play 'Excuse That Crime!' In Damning 'Daily Show' Supercut
Right-wing conspiracists and apologists are out after the FBI, searching President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for violations of the Espionage Act, seized cartons of classified government documents. In a tweet on Monday, “The Daily Show” built a supercut of Fox News and the GOP offering the lamest defenses for...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
U.S. judge says he leans toward releasing some evidence for Trump search
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump's Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.
Mar-A-Lago Search Could Permanently Change How Media Covers Political Scandals
Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa cheekily suggested that reporters start replacing the suffix “-gate” with “-a-Lago” for all controversies moving forward.
Tulsi Gabbard Fills In For Host Tucker Carlson On Fox News
Once a Democratic presidential hopeful, the former Hawaii representative is now filling the shoes of the right-wing pundit.
Sean Hannity Says Trump Could Run Again As A Felon
Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday pondered the possibility of Donald Trump running again for president ― as a convicted felon. (Listen below.) Amid an intensifying federal investigation into classified material the FBI seized in a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week, the MAGA disciple comforted his radio listeners Monday by telling them that “being a felon is not a disqualification.”
Opinion: First Republicans attacked the FBI. Look who they're coming for now
Republicans have been railing against the Inflation Reduction Act, and there's one provision they really dislike: The plan to bolster the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service. Investigative journalist Casey Michel writes that the GOP has been trying for years to starve the IRS of revenue and resources, but the bill will inject $80 billion into the agency.
