ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

UL gets "Bee Campus" designation

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MhfI_0hHkMWF500

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the bee’s knees when it comes to providing habitat for pollinators.

UL Lafayette recently became a Bee Campus USA. The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation coordinates the national program. It recognizes colleges and universities for their commitment to providing and improving habitat for pollinators and providing service-learning opportunities for students.

Pollinators, as their name implies, carry the pollen necessary to fertilize plants and produce fruits, seeds, and young plants. They include bees, moths, butterflies and birds.

To earn the Bee Campus USA designation, UL Lafayette enacted a range of programs and initiatives:

  • established a committee to advocate for pollinators;
  • distributed wildflower seeds to incoming students;
  • created student service-learning projects to develop wildflower habitat; and,
  • planted urban prairies and bioswales at several locations on campus.

Another key project involves creating an outdoor classroom for learning and research about bees and other pollinators, as well as native grasses and plants, soil quality and storm water runoff erosion management.

The interdisciplinary project coordinated by UL Lafayette’s Ecology Center and its Office of Sustainability began with the planting of native flowers and grasses on 4 acres on each side of Coulee Mine. That work lays the foundation for the planned Cajun Prairie Habitat and Outdoor Classroom for researchers, students and members of the community.

Future plans include creating nesting sites for solitary bees and butterflies and creating educational signage about pollinators on campus.

Learn more about the Bee Campus USA program.

Comments / 0

Related
gueydantoday.com

85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish

There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
VERMILION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette, LA
Education
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
kadn.com

Northside demands answers about Northeast Library

Lafayette, La (KADN)- Questions about how the board of control has handled proposals to build the library and northside residents wanting answers on when they can expect a new location. Residents say the money is there but want to know when the board plans to use it for the new library location.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Bees#Birds#Signage#College#The Bee Campus Usa#Office Of Sustainability#Coulee Mine#Cajun Prairie Habitat
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
92.9 THE LAKE

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy