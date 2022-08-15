ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter was not amused by ESPN showing a shirtless photo of him from a 1997 photoshoot

By Scott Davis
 3 days ago

Derek Jeter in 2021.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

  • Derek Jeter joined ESPN's "KayRod" broadcast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.
  • During the broadcast, ESPN showed a photo from the 1997 photoshoot "Shirtless Shortstops" featuring Jeter and Rodriguez, despite Jeter pleading with them not to.
  • Jeter joked — or perhaps not — that it would be his last time visiting the show.

Derek Jeter did not enjoy reliving his "Shirtless Shortstops" photo.

While appearing on ESPN's "KayRod" broadcast, featuring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, a now infamous 1997 Sports Illustrated photograph — featuring Jeter, Rodriguez, Edgar Renteria, Alex Gonzalez and Rey Ordóñez, all shirtless, wearing baseball pants and gold chains — came up.

Kay joked that Jeter "scared" the show's producer into not showing the photo.

"This will be my last visit here," Jeter said, responding to Kay.

After some laughter, Kay continued calling the game. Moments later, the shirtless photo appeared on the screen.

While Rodriguez laughed, Jeter was silent.

"Well, it was nice having you," Rodriguez laughed.

Jeter responded, "This is my last time here."

Despite the awkwardness, the broadcast still featured some nice moments between the former rivals and teammates.

Rodriguez called his fractured relationship with Jeter during their playing days one of the biggest regrets of his life.

"Look, you move on, you learn," Jeter said in response to Rodriguez. "Things happen in life. I've gone through personal things, lost one of my best friends in [former Yankee] Gerald Williams, and you realize life's short. You don't hold grudges anymore and move on."

In the meantime, we'll see if Jeter can forgive "KayRod" and ESPN for showing a photo he'd clearly rather forget.

Read the original article on Insider

