Garth Brooks bar to include MNPD substation, NDOT traffic control

By Caroline Sutton
 3 days ago
Plans for a new Metro police substation and Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure traffic control facility on Lower Broadway were announced on Monday.

Mayor John Cooper's office said the development aims to reduce traffic and bolster safety on one of Nashville's busiest streets — all thanks to Garth Brooks.

The country star and Mayor Cooper announced a new agreement to redevelop 411 Broadway at no cost to taxpayers. Brooks announced in April plans to open an "entertainment concept and bar" at the site. As part of the agreement, the substation and traffic control room will be developed by Brooks and in return, Metro will authorize a commonplace condemnation of an alley adjacent to 411 Broadway.

Garth Brooks set to open bar on Lower Broadway

"Lower Broadway is an iconic destination for fans of world-class music, sports and a good time, but as Nashvillians know well, it can also create safety and traffic challenges that my office is working hard to tackle across multiple fronts," said Mayor Cooper. "I commend Garth Brooks for stepping up to help make Lower Broadway safer and more enjoyable for everyone. These additional resources will add new tools to reduce traffic and improve community safety downtown while continuing to prioritize other initiatives for neighborhoods and families throughout Davidson County."

The agreement must be approved by Metro Council.

411 Broadway is the former site of Downtown Sporting Club, which opened in 2019. Prior to that, it was the home of Paradise Park for more than a decade.

