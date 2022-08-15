ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD: Shooting involving officer reported in Southwest Bakersfield

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t95G_0hHkMBx400

UPDATE (12:55 PM): BPD said a man tried to force his way into home Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield leading to a shooting involving an officer.

The suspect ignored commands by the officers and moved toward one officer with a rock, said BPD.

BPD said an officer fired at the suspect but didn't hit the man.

Another officer used a Taser and the man was arrested, said BPD.

Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, attempted burglary, felony vandalism and public intoxication and booked into the Kern County Jail.

The officer wore a body camera and footage will be made available to the public after an investigation into the incident, said BPD.

Per procedure, the officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

UPDATE (8:58 AM): At about 5:20 a.m. a man attempted to enter a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Drive, said BPD.

During the incident a shooting by an officer happened, the man was not hit and was taken to an area hospital after a Taser was deployed, said BPD.

The officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera, according to BPD.

BPD says they are in the early stages of the investigation.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a shooting involving officers was reported Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

The call came in at shortly before 5:30 a.m.

BPD said no officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two men plead no contest in killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men accused of killing a 3-year-old Bakersfield boy have taken a plea deal and face decades in prison if convicted. Tyrone Johnson, 25 and David Palms, 23 pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. They're accused in the 2017 shooting of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bpd#Police#Violent Crime#Aquamarine Peak Drive
KGET

Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
DELANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

‘Healing to begin’ following plea deals in Major Sutton case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From the beginning, the District Attorney’s office wasn’t willing to accept anything but decades in prison for the two men arrested in the 2017 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The boy’s slaying shook the community. Gunmen kicked open an apartment door and opened fire, killing Major and wounding his brother, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO adds new patch options to uniform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO. The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy