BPD: Shooting involving officer reported in Southwest Bakersfield

UPDATE (12:55 PM): BPD said a man tried to force his way into home Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield leading to a shooting involving an officer.

The suspect ignored commands by the officers and moved toward one officer with a rock, said BPD.

BPD said an officer fired at the suspect but didn't hit the man.

Another officer used a Taser and the man was arrested, said BPD.

Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, attempted burglary, felony vandalism and public intoxication and booked into the Kern County Jail.

The officer wore a body camera and footage will be made available to the public after an investigation into the incident, said BPD.

Per procedure, the officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

UPDATE (8:58 AM): At about 5:20 a.m. a man attempted to enter a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Drive, said BPD.

During the incident a shooting by an officer happened, the man was not hit and was taken to an area hospital after a Taser was deployed, said BPD.

The officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera, according to BPD.

BPD says they are in the early stages of the investigation.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a shooting involving officers was reported Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

The call came in at shortly before 5:30 a.m.

BPD said no officers were injured.

This is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.