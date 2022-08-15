Read full article on original website
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Performance Food Group
Within the last quarter, Performance Food Group PFGC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $61.0 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $55.00.
Analyst Ratings for APA
APA APA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $54.1 versus the current price of APA at $36.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated APA...
Expert Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding
JELD-WEN Holding JELD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $16.0 versus the current price of JELD-WEN Holding at $13.165, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Where Owens-Corning Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Owens-Corning OC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About bluebird bio
Within the last quarter, bluebird bio BLUE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for bluebird bio. The company has an average price target of $6.25 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $2.00.
Looking Into Revlon's Recent Short Interest
Revlon's (NYSE:REV) short percent of float has fallen 41.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.76 million shares sold short, which is 35.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $131.42 versus the current price of ConocoPhillips at $104.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated...
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Peering Into Southwest Airlines Recent Short Interest
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has fallen 5.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing Curis Short Interest
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) short percent of float has fallen 4.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive PTON has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $14.57 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $11.00.
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries MHK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $130.67 versus the current price of Mohawk Industries at $122.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $21.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 557.5K, which is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Tapestry's Outlook Offers 'An Encouraging Sign,' Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on Tapestry Inc TPR with a price target of $46.00. The analyst said that the company’s slight bottom-line beat ($0.78 versus the estimate of $0.77) came from better expense deleverage, as sales and gross margin performance for the quarter came in below consensus.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Intuitive Surgical
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intuitive Surgical ISRG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $253.0 versus the current price of Intuitive Surgical at $229.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
How Is The Market Feeling About Royal Caribbean?
Royal Caribbean's (NYSE:RCL) short percent of float has fallen 5.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.19 million shares sold short, which is 7.37% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
