After 19-car train derailment, roads expected to reopen Tuesday morning

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Several roads remain closed after 19 train cars derailed along State Route 93 Monday morning, but they’re expected to be reopened by Tuesday morning.

Crews will be “working through the night” to have the scene cleared by 8 a.m. Tuesday, said firefighter and fire department Trustee Corey Rock.

North Lawrence Fire Department reported the incident on its Facebook page .

A commercial truck carrying a crane struck the train at the rail crossing in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest. No injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed. The truck was likely moving too fast down the hill toward the crossing, Rock told FOX 8.

State Route 93 was immediately closed between Orrville Street Northwest and Youth Street Northwest.

As of Monday evening, Orrville Street Northwest at Manchester Avenue Northwest remained blocked off to accommodate heavy machinery being used to clear the area, Rock said.

Manchester Avenue Northwest also remained closed while state transportation workers repair the damaged tracks. There’s also a closure along Clairmont Avenue Northwest.

“We would like to remind everyone to allow railroad officials the appropriate room to work,” the department posted to Facebook Monday afternoon.

Multiple units were called to the scene, including Stark County’s HAZMAT team , according to the fire department.

Doug Wood, deputy director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, told FOX 8 that two train cars fell into the nearby Newman Creek, but there was no release of hazardous materials.

In fact, the cars reported to be carrying hazardous material were empty, Rock said. Other cars were carrying scrap, he said.

FOX 8 reached out to the rail line’s operator, Norfolk Southern, but did not receive a response as of Monday evening.

No other property damage was reported.

Lawrence Township is south of Canal Fulton .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.