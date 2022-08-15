ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Expert Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding

JELD-WEN Holding JELD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $16.0 versus the current price of JELD-WEN Holding at $13.165, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
9 Analysts Have This to Say About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries MHK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $130.67 versus the current price of Mohawk Industries at $122.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Performance Food Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Performance Food Group PFGC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Performance Food Group has an average price target of $61.0 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $55.00.
Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive PTON has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $14.57 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $11.00.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Intuitive Surgical

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intuitive Surgical ISRG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $253.0 versus the current price of Intuitive Surgical at $229.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $21.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 557.5K, which is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Looking Into Revlon's Recent Short Interest

Revlon's (NYSE:REV) short percent of float has fallen 41.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.76 million shares sold short, which is 35.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into Southwest Airlines Recent Short Interest

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has fallen 5.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lithium Americas

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lithium Americas LAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
How Is The Market Feeling About BP?

BP's (NYSE:BP) short percent of float has fallen 20.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.46 million shares sold short, which is 0.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
