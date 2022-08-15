ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are Whales Doing With Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lithium Americas

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lithium Americas LAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Sea

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 55 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
KE Holdings Whale Trades For August 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on KE Holdings BEKE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson JNJ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Looking At Scorpio Tankers Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Scorpio Tankers STNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Looking Into Revlon's Recent Short Interest

Revlon's (NYSE:REV) short percent of float has fallen 41.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.76 million shares sold short, which is 35.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Royal Caribbean?

Royal Caribbean's (NYSE:RCL) short percent of float has fallen 5.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.19 million shares sold short, which is 7.37% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Analyzing Curis Short Interest

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) short percent of float has fallen 4.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into Southwest Airlines Recent Short Interest

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has fallen 5.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
Expert Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding

JELD-WEN Holding JELD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $16.0 versus the current price of JELD-WEN Holding at $13.165, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
