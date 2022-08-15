ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don't count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don't hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield's Panthers debut

While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It's been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL's Instagram post about Baker Mayfield's preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don't expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […]
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team's second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […]
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady's training camp absence gets more clarity amid Buccaneers' concerns

Tom Brady's training camp absence has been a major concern among Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans as of late, but as it turns out, there's really nothing to worry about. The Buccaneers QB has been out due to personal reasons, and the expectation is he won't be with the team at least after their second preseason […]
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott's classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn't appear Elliott's relationship with […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le'Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson's boxing match against Le'Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there's no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […]
BELL, CA
ClutchPoints

Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team's Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it's rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still awaiting the final decision on his suspension this season after being accused of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Judge Sue L. Robinson initially proposed a six-game suspension, but the NFL wants more. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears Watson and his camp are expecting a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won't please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes didn't exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn't bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a "down year." At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles' official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension

The NFL and the Player's Union agreed to terms on the Deshaun Watson case, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced Thursday that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until August 30th, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

'We'll have to talk about it': Matt Rhule's eye-opening take on Panthers potentially cutting Kenny Robinson after multiple practice ejections

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have fought one another in back-to-back practices now. The fights have occurred during the teams' join practices together. Panthers safety Kenny Robinson has been right in the middle of both brawls. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule discussed what he saw from Robinson during Wednesday's fight, per Pro Football Talk.
NFL
ClutchPoints

