Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
LSI Industries Q4 Earnings Exceed Street Expectations

LSI Industries, Inc. LYTS reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32% year-over-year to $127.47 million, beating the consensus of $109 million. Lighting Segment net sales $67.8 million (+29% Y/Y) and Display Solutions Segment net sales $60 million (+35%Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.21 from $0.12 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About bluebird bio

Within the last quarter, bluebird bio BLUE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for bluebird bio. The company has an average price target of $6.25 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $2.00.
Analyzing Curis Short Interest

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) short percent of float has fallen 4.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Looking Into Revlon's Recent Short Interest

Revlon's (NYSE:REV) short percent of float has fallen 41.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.76 million shares sold short, which is 35.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for APA

APA APA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $54.1 versus the current price of APA at $36.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated APA...
Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $131.42 versus the current price of ConocoPhillips at $104.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated...
Wabtec's Multi-Year Growth Algorithm Is 'Underappreciated,' Says This Analyst

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB (Wabtec) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $103, implying an upside of 8.4%. The analyst believes Wabtec’s multi-year growth algorithm is underappreciated owing to a slew of accelerating secular tailwinds, including a substantial...
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $21.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 557.5K, which is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive PTON has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $14.57 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $11.00.
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Intuitive Surgical

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intuitive Surgical ISRG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $253.0 versus the current price of Intuitive Surgical at $229.44, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cisco Systems

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cisco Systems CSCO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
