Three reasons Rangers faded from contention under president Jon Daniels
The Texas Rangers fired longtime executive Jon Daniels on Wednesday, ending his nearly 17-year run atop the organization's baseball operations department. Earlier this week, the Rangers had dismissed manager Chris Woodward, who was in the midst of his fourth season at the helm. Whereas Woodward's time in Arlington felt fleeting,...
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
Reds' Joey Votto: Requires season-ending surgery
Votto will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto wasn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that will end his season. The 38-year-old struggled to get things going in 2022 and slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 31 runs over 91 games. Matt Reynolds should see increased playing time at first base until Mike Moustakas (calf) is cleared to return. It's not yet clear whether Votto is expected to be healthy in time for spring training in 2023.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Records save with perfect inning
Melancon earned a save against the Giants on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning. Melancon came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead, and he was able to retire the side on just nine pitches. A wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the first batter he faced to reach base, but that was quickly wiped out by a double-play grounder. Since blowing a save Aug. 1 against Cleveland, Melancon has converted three straight save opportunities while giving up only one run over five innings. He and Ian Kennedy have alternated the past six successful saves for Arizona and appear to be locked into the top spots in a closer committee.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Phased out of everyday lineup
Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Cooper battled some calf tightness last week, but he returned to the lineup Saturday and is ostensibly healthy again. However, he hasn't started in four of the Marlins' subsequent five contests, as the team has seemingly made finding more playing time for Lewin Diaz at first base a greater priority. Meanwhile, Jesus Aguilar has supplanted Cooper as the Marlins' top designated hitter as a result, though both players are on the bench Wednesday while No. 2 catcher Nick Fortes get a turn at DH after his two-homer performance in Tuesday's 4-3 win.
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading for MRI
Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to...
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Sent to minors
Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Beer was recalled by Arizona at the start of August but will return to the minors after going 4-for-30 in 11 games. Overall the 25-year-old has a .189/.278/.243 slash line with one home run and nine RBI in 126 plate appearances in the majors this season.
Royals' Brad Keller: Moving to bullpen
Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Keller will move to the bullpen, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Keller has served exclusively as a starter in the majors over the last four seasons but has struggled since the All-Star break in 2022. Over his five starts to begin the second half, he's posted an 8.76 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 24.2 innings. He had lined up to start Thursday's road matchup against the Rays, and the Royals haven't announced who will take his place in the rotation. However, Keller will attempt to sort things out as a relief option.
Astros' Jake Meyers: On bench for third straight
Meyers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox. Meyers will take a seat for the third game in a row and appears to have lost hold of the center-field job while the Astros seem to have taken a full-blown committee approach to the position. Chas McCormick is making his second straight start in center and may have tentatively emerged as the preferred option, but Mauricio Dubon also picked up a start at the position Tuesday. In all likelihood, manager Dusty Baker will likely wait and see if any among McCormick, Dubon and Meyers can get hot at the plate before settling on a clear-cut top option in center field.
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue
Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. Before exiting, he'd gone 1-for-3 with a solo shot, his fourth homer of the season. Rosario will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday.
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
Pirates' Austin Brice: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Pirates designated Brice for assignment Wednesday. Brice's stay in the majors lasted just five days, with the right-hander giving up an earned run while striking out three over three innings between his two relief appearances. He was moved off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to clear a spot for right-hander Roansy Contreras, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Red Sox.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting again, as expected
Robert (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros. Robert's continued absence from the starting nine for the series finale was fully expected after he received an injection Wednesday to reduce the inflammation in his sprained left wrist. Assuming Robert's wrist responds to the shot as anticipated, he could resume swinging a bat within the next 24 hours and put an end to his six-game absence Friday in Cleveland. For what it's worth, manager Tony La Russa expressed confidence Wednesday that Robert won't require a trip to the injured list. That notion was seemingly supported by Robert appearing as a pinch runner in Wednesday's 3-2 loss, meaning the White Sox won't be able to backdate a potential IL stint.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Homers in losing effort
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to Boston. Reynolds hit a two-run homer off lefty starter Rich Hill with nobody out in the first. The outfielder has struggled to hit the ball over the fence with only three home runs over 99 at-bats in his last 29 games; however, he has now homered in two of his previous three games. 14 of the 27-year-old's 18 homers this season have come against right-handed pitching.
