Apple is planning to bring even more ads to your iPhone

By Jacob Siegal
 3 days ago
Last year, Apple introduced a new feature called App Tracking Transparency (ATT). ATT lets iPhone and iPad users decide whether third-party apps can track them across other apps or websites. Apple device owners applauded the move, but according to a new report, ATT may have simply cleared the way for Apple to expand its own advertising business. In the coming months, ads on your iPhone could become increasingly difficult to avoid.

Prepare for more ads on your iPhone

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman unearthed details about Apple’s plans to put more ads on your iPhone.

As Gurman notes, Apple already has a thriving advertising business. Apple puts display ads in the News and Stocks apps that look similar to what you’d see on an ad-supported website. The App Store has display ads and search ads. Plus, if you watch MLB games on Apple TV+ as part of Friday Night Baseball, you will see advertisements.

Apple’s advertising business currently generates around $4 billion per year in revenue. Todd Teresi, VP of Apple’s ad group, wants to boost that number to at least $10 billion. In order to do so, Apple is going to have to start showing users more ads more often.

One way the company plans to do so is by placing ads in the Today tab on the App Store as well as on download pages for third-party apps. Gurman also believes Apple will bring ads to apps such as Maps as well as digital storefronts like Apple Books and Apple Podcasts. He also wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple introduce a free or cheap ad-supported tier for Apple TV+ following in the footsteps of Netflix and Disney+.

You might be wondering how Apple can increase the number of ads that appear in its own apps without having to ask permission to track users with pop-ups. According to Apple, the ad system “does not follow you across apps and websites owned by other companies.” And therefore, Apple can use data to cater ads to you without permission.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

