Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
Benzinga

Looking Into Revlon's Recent Short Interest

Revlon's (NYSE:REV) short percent of float has fallen 41.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.76 million shares sold short, which is 35.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Performance Food Group

Within the last quarter, Performance Food Group PFGC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $61.0 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $55.00.
Benzinga

Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive PTON has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $14.57 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $11.00.
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for APA

APA APA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $54.1 versus the current price of APA at $36.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated APA...
Benzinga

Peering Into Southwest Airlines Recent Short Interest

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has fallen 5.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $21.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 557.5K, which is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $131.42 versus the current price of ConocoPhillips at $104.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About bluebird bio

Within the last quarter, bluebird bio BLUE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for bluebird bio. The company has an average price target of $6.25 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $2.00.
Benzinga

Analyzing Curis Short Interest

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) short percent of float has fallen 4.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.58 million shares sold short, which is 13.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Where Owens-Corning Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Owens-Corning OC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Royal Caribbean?

Royal Caribbean's (NYSE:RCL) short percent of float has fallen 5.87% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.19 million shares sold short, which is 7.37% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Madison Square Garden Sports Registers 19% Revenue Growth In Q4

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp MSGS reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19% year-on-year to $175.21 million, versus $146.90 million last year. Direct operating expenses fell 6.1% Y/Y to $92.8 million. Operating income for the quarter was $23.7 million, with an operating margin of 13.5%. EPS was $1.11 versus $2.03...
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Benzinga

