Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama
The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday across south Alabama
A few strong to severe storms will again be possible across south and south-central Alabama on Wednesday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has all of south Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. A Level 1 (or marginal) risk means that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
Gordo Green Wave Rolls Over Sipsey Valley
The Gordo Green Wave, under new first year head coach Gus Smith, kicked the 2022 season off with a bang, outright dominating the Sipsey Valley Bears in a 50-7 drubbing. Smith, who served as the defensive coordinator at Mobile Christian last season, was proud of his team's performance in its first game, saying, "They're everything we thought they'd be. I'm just thankful to be here with these guys," the coach continued, "The atmosphere was great. The kids came out and played hard."
Alabama red snapper season extended
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Red Snapper fishing season has been extended until the last Saturday of December, the 31st, for private and state anglers due to a number of reasons including spiked gas prices and extended inclement weather, according to Scott Bannon, director for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. All […]
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather at times this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been an active evening, with storms moving southeast across the area, producing gusty winds and intense lightning. We continue to track scattered cells near the I-59/20 corridor and this activity will push south of our area by midnight, with clearing overnight; lows will be near 70º. There may be some patchy fog around in the morning, but this will quickly give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Most areas will be dry tomorrow, with a small chance for a passing storm in the evening, mainly in areas to the north. The chance for rain and storms will diminish again Tuesday night, with lows near 70º. Plan on a hot afternoon, with highs near 91º.
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson
After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Battle of the Patriots: Hillcrest Runs Past Pike Road in Season Opener
On a pleasant, Friday evening in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the lights shined down on the brand new Hillcrest Patriots football field as the team beat the Pike Road Patriots 28-21 to open its season. Hillcrest got on the board first with a seven-yard rushing touchdown from running back Jamarian Johnson. On...
Week 1 Alabama High School Football Scores
Schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
New York landmark helps Alabama workers ‘pay their retirement’: TikTok shines light on RSA’s 55 Water St.
A popular TikTok account gave viewers a look at a New York City office building, which happens to be owned by the state of Alabama. ”If you know anyone that works or has worked for the state of Alabama, this building helps pay their retirement,” the TikTok says. The...
Alabama Man Sentenced in Connection with Transporting Destructive Devices He Planted Near a Business in Louisiana
Louisiana. – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 19 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act.
Sign of the times
They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening
Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
Tuscaloosa Area Leaders Again Call for DCH To Partner with UA or UAB
Leaders in Tuscaloosa County once again called for DCH to move fully or partially under the umbrella of either the University of Alabama or the UAB Health System to improve conditions at its three hospitals and guarantee their long-term survival. The comments came Wednesday from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Probate...
