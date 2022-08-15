ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS42.com

Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama

The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties

The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Gordo Green Wave Rolls Over Sipsey Valley

The Gordo Green Wave, under new first year head coach Gus Smith, kicked the 2022 season off with a bang, outright dominating the Sipsey Valley Bears in a 50-7 drubbing. Smith, who served as the defensive coordinator at Mobile Christian last season, was proud of his team's performance in its first game, saying, "They're everything we thought they'd be. I'm just thankful to be here with these guys," the coach continued, "The atmosphere was great. The kids came out and played hard."
GORDO, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama red snapper season extended

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Red Snapper fishing season has been extended until the last Saturday of December, the 31st, for private and state anglers due to a number of reasons including spiked gas prices and extended inclement weather, according to Scott Bannon, director for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. All […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather at times this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been an active evening, with storms moving southeast across the area, producing gusty winds and intense lightning. We continue to track scattered cells near the I-59/20 corridor and this activity will push south of our area by midnight, with clearing overnight; lows will be near 70º. There may be some patchy fog around in the morning, but this will quickly give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. Most areas will be dry tomorrow, with a small chance for a passing storm in the evening, mainly in areas to the north. The chance for rain and storms will diminish again Tuesday night, with lows near 70º. Plan on a hot afternoon, with highs near 91º.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Alabama Man Sentenced in Connection with Transporting Destructive Devices He Planted Near a Business in Louisiana

Louisiana. – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 19 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
floridasportsman.com

Sign of the times

They've started on Alabama - we've seen a definite increase this year. We came up here to retire - but the real estate offices have us working non stop. You guys bulldoze and asphalt some wildlife preserves for more subdivisions pronto, must be something more you can do to accommodate the masses. We had to utilize the cabin for the bigger sign below - to big for our mom & pop shop (we don't do anything but the immediate area/lake - about 5 miles). The big sign shops have full waiting lists - so it's really started here too.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

