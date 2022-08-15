ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley

A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
wbrc.com

Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
CBS 42

Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
wbrc.com

Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham teen fatally injured in shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham teen was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins, Jr. sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4000 block Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Jenkins was […]
CBS 42

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
ABC 33/40 News

Almost $4,000 worth of laptops stolen, police want to find this person

The Homewood Police Department is asking help identifying a theft suspect. Six laptop computers valued at $3,800 were stolen from a business on Green Springs Highway on August 10, 2022 by an unidentified female. If you recognize the person seen in the surveillance photos, you are asked to call Sergeant...
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple vehicles broken into in Trussville and Pinson

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Trussville Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning. Jefferson County’s Lieutenant Joni Money stated that vehicles located on Towhee Drive in Pinson were broken into, and most of the vehicles broken into were left unlocked. “According […]
The Trussville Tribune

Adamsville man killed in I-65 SB crash in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
CBS 42

Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
The Trussville Tribune

Springville PD investigates drowning death in McDonald Lake

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Police here are investigating the drowning death of a Pell City man, with initial indications leading authorities to believe the incident to be accidental, Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said. Daniel Ray Whatley, 47, was found dead Monday night at McDonald Lake. Whatley was found shortly before midnight […]
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
