3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
wbrc.com
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspect leads to discovery of 'off the grid' encampment, armed 5-year-old
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The search for a suspect in connection to a fatal attempted robbery Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park led to the discovery of a large encampment and an armed 5-year-old child. The search began when the Clay County Sheriff's Office said fire and rescue...
42-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a life sentence for murder from a 1999 conviction out of Autauga County died on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 6:09 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony J. Gay was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by […]
Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
Birmingham Police searching for vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a vehicle of interest which could have been used during recent shootings in the city. According to authorities, the car is described as being a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate reading “29166MU.” If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit […]
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
Birmingham teen fatally injured in shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham teen was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins, Jr. sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4000 block Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Jenkins was […]
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
wbrc.com
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
ABC 33/40 News
Almost $4,000 worth of laptops stolen, police want to find this person
The Homewood Police Department is asking help identifying a theft suspect. Six laptop computers valued at $3,800 were stolen from a business on Green Springs Highway on August 10, 2022 by an unidentified female. If you recognize the person seen in the surveillance photos, you are asked to call Sergeant...
Multiple vehicles broken into in Trussville and Pinson
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Trussville Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning. Jefferson County’s Lieutenant Joni Money stated that vehicles located on Towhee Drive in Pinson were broken into, and most of the vehicles broken into were left unlocked. “According […]
53-year-old man killed when vehicle stalled, struck on I-65 in Birmingham
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
Adamsville man killed in I-65 SB crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
Two Birmingham people killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two Birmingham people were killed in a crash after their vehicle struck a tree Sunday, August 14, at approximately 1:18 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, was the driver and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30, was the passenger of an Infinity G37 that lost […]
UPDATE: JeffCo Deputies arrest and charge 50-year-old man with capital murder
UPDATE: Suspect Henry Edward Freeman was taken into custody on Monday, August 15, at approximately 11:25 a.m. and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. Freeman is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his son, 29-year-old Dandrei Freeman, on Sunday night. Freeman was taken into custody at another family member’s […]
Springville PD investigates drowning death in McDonald Lake
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Police here are investigating the drowning death of a Pell City man, with initial indications leading authorities to believe the incident to be accidental, Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said. Daniel Ray Whatley, 47, was found dead Monday night at McDonald Lake. Whatley was found shortly before midnight […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
