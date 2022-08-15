ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Connolly’s ActionPark Media Enters Multi-Year Deal With PodcastOne

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Kevin Connolly ’s boutique media network ActionPark Media .

The deal gives PodcastOne exclusive distribution and advertising sales rights for APM’s current slate of podcast and vodcast programming. In addition, it will also allow for the media companies to co-develop future podcast/vodcast-based IP, produce advertiser-sponsored live streaming and touring opportunities for host/talent, and create exclusive licensing for podcast-specific branded merchandise.

APM’s current podcast programming includes the long-running Victory the Podcast hosted by Entourage creator Doug Ellin and series stars Connolly and Kevin Dillon. Each week, the comedy podcast hosts get together to relive the buzziest and behind-the-scenes moments from the Emmy-winning television series that quickly became a cultural phenomenon when it launched on HBO.

“Kevin and APM clearly have a knack for producing quality podcast content with Victory the Podcast being one of the first shows giving a behind-the-scenes look at a hit television series and The Morning After with Kelly Stafford consistently charting as one of the top shows for parents and families,” PodcastOne president Kit Gray said. “This joint venture now gives us the ability to work together to grow the audience for a slate of incredible existing shows. Additionally, with LiveOne’s streaming partnerships, live event capabilities and merchandising division, we are excited to further enhance branding opportunities for the star-studded roster of hosts.”

APM’s other programming includes Doug Ellin’s Ramble On with Ted Foxman , the official podcast of the upcoming Ramble On TV show starring Charlie Sheen, Connolly, Dillion and featuring Martin Sheen, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Mark Cuban; and The Morning After with Kelly Stafford , with features the wife of L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as she shares and gives insight into her hectic life as a mom and wife to one of the top professional athletes in the country. It’s one of the top Apple-charting family and parenting podcasts.

Additional shows joining PodcastOne’s distribution and sales roster include comedy podcast Wet Jeans hosted by Andy Champs and Robby Gucci; No Gruffs Given hosted by retired NHL star Sean Avery; Bust: The Ryan Leaf Story; and The Dossier from former FBI agent Phil Carson and journalist Don Sikorski.

“Kit and his team at PodcastOne are among the best in the industry, and I’ve admired their work for some time,” said Connolly. “To now be partnered in this initiative is thrilling as we work together to create new top charting shows and to grow our current programming beyond any of our imaginations. Between live streaming, touring and exciting branded merchandise opportunities, the possibilities are endless.”

Connolly founded ActionPark Media in 2020 to focus on podcast production, distribution and monetization. The company’s podcasts feature a wide variety of topics from sports, pop-cultural, family, comedy, television and film with hosts that include actors, directors, entrepreneurs and experts in their fields.

PodcastOne’s full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and other platforms.

