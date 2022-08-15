ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Diane Herko
2d ago

why is the press and other officials keep pretending they are giving the ppl something???THIS IS JUST A REGULAR PATHETIC $841 MONTHLY PAYMENT FOR THE DISABLED IN AMERICA! WE WILL ONLY BE GETTING MORE MONEY IN THIS MONTH BECAUSE THE 1ST OF SEPTEMBER IS A WKEND ! THE GOVERNMENT ISNT GIVING MORE CASH.

Reply(3)
40
Carolyn Pursell
2d ago

you all are getting zero.its the same blogger from the spring time that started writting abt these checks.stop falling for it.

Reply
25
Doug Chambers
2d ago

my wife and I are waiting. We sure could use some extra cash. We don't have kids. Just bills that keep piling up. I keep hearing about more money coming, but I haven't seen any. All I see is more debt. We can't afford to buy a cheap car, and we are bunking in a friends living room. We need a place of our own to call home. I am 58 years old, and have never been homeless, until now. Thanks, Biden.

Reply(6)
18
