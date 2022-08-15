ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store

Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was walking with her grandmother, outside Cermak Fresh Market, 6623 North Damen Avenue, around 9:53 a.m., according to CPD and Alderman Debra Silverstein (50th).
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
fox32chicago.com

4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman

CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
Traffic Violations
nypressnews.com

Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
