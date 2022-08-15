Read full article on original website
4 Teens Shot While Sitting on Porch of South Side Residence, Chicago Police Say
Four teens are recovering in local hospitals after they were shot while sitting on a porch in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday evening. According to Chicago police, the teens were on the porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union at approximately 6:42 p.m. when an unknown assailant fired shots at the group.
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store
Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was walking with her grandmother, outside Cermak Fresh Market, 6623 North Damen Avenue, around 9:53 a.m., according to CPD and Alderman Debra Silverstein (50th).
Chicago police bodycam video shows party bus driver's reaction after vehicles sideswiped
CHICAGO - We are hearing for the first time from the party bus driver accused of smashing into more than a dozen vehicles near Wrigley Field earlier this month. Police caught up to 45-year-old Gregory Baldwin of Valparaiso after amateur video shows the Black Label Limousine driver sideswiping 18 vehicles on August 6.
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man arrested moments after robbing 65-year-old at Pink Line stop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at the Kedzie Pink Line Stop Wednesday. Dominique Holiday, 32, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age. According to Chicago police, Holiday robbed the man while on the mezzanine level...
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in South Shore, police say
A boy, 13, was shot on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Armed robbery crew shoots 1 man, robs 4 others in Edgewater during 15-minute crime spree
Editor’s note: A fully updated report about the crime spree is available at this link. A group of armed men swept through Edgewater overnight, robbing five men and shooting one of them, according to Chicago police reports obtained by CWBChicago. While the Chicago Police Department issued a brief statement...
