wbiw.com
Celebrating Indiana Archaeology Month
INDIANA – September will be the 27th annual celebration of archaeology in Indiana state and the return of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology printed commemorative posters. The 2022 poster design focuses on late Pre-contact pottery styles. The ceramics of the Late Pre-contact period of Indiana indicate...
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police join Law Enforcement Cop on a Rooftop event for Special Olympics athletes
BLOOMINGTON – The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana will host the fourth-annual. Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide. During these events, Bloomington Police and Indiana University Police officers will be stationed at Dunkin’ to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
wfyi.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
wfyi.org
After two pandemic years, this Indiana school feels closer to normal
Hoosier students are starting their third school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now, many classrooms are closer to pre-pandemic normalcy. Decatur Middle School Principal Dustin Criswell has worked in education for 16 years. A few days after classes started earlier this month, Criswell said students are off to a strong start. Partially because in-person learning looks nearly the same as it did before the pandemic.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
wbiw.com
Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation to award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. gift to provide mental health support for Lawrence and Orange County Youth
MITCHELL – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization will award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. The check presentation will be held today at 1:30 p.m., at Mitchell Jr. High,...
wamwamfm.com
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce major statewide investment in reading
ANDERSON – Gov. Holcomb will join Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to announce a major investment to support reading development for Indiana’s students statewide. This announcement follows last week’s release of IREAD-3 results, which show that one in five Hoosier third-grade students are not yet strong...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Fair announces top three 2022 ‘Taste of the Fair’ Winners
INDIANAPOLIS – A returning crowd favorite, the results are in for the Indiana State Fair’s annual culinary competition amongst concessionaires for the Taste of the Fair. Announced this morning at an unveiling at the Fairgrounds, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners are taking home a “Taste of the Fair, 2022 Food of the Fair” title and a cash prize.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paddle Indiana’s Blue River and Dine By Twilight With August Canoe Event
One of my favorite memories involves paddling canoes with my daughter through Florida mangrove coves. It was an exhilarating experience and one heck of an adventure. While there may not be any mangrove coves in Indiana, there are still plenty of places for a canoeing adventure. Get Outside. You don't...
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Manufacturing will never again be a source of net job growth in Indiana
Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney recently spoke with Ball State University professor of economics Michael Hicks, Ph.D. about the state of manufacturing in Indiana. He shared that employment in the industry has been stagnant for decades all the while Indiana continues to build 'spec' industrial sites. As...
wbiw.com
Fall is coming and the days are getting shorter
INDIANA – Fall is on the way and our days are getting shorter as winter approaches. Trees are turning to brilliant colors, marking the time for hot cocoa and warm coats. On Thursday, we will have 13 hours and 37 minutes of sunlight. The sun will set at 8:36 p.m.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
