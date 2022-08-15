ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Celebrating Indiana Archaeology Month

INDIANA – September will be the 27th annual celebration of archaeology in Indiana state and the return of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology printed commemorative posters. The 2022 poster design focuses on late Pre-contact pottery styles. The ceramics of the Late Pre-contact period of Indiana indicate...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bloomington Police join Law Enforcement Cop on a Rooftop event for Special Olympics athletes

BLOOMINGTON – The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana will host the fourth-annual. Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide. During these events, Bloomington Police and Indiana University Police officers will be stationed at Dunkin’ to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wfyi.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

After two pandemic years, this Indiana school feels closer to normal

Hoosier students are starting their third school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now, many classrooms are closer to pre-pandemic normalcy. Decatur Middle School Principal Dustin Criswell has worked in education for 16 years. A few days after classes started earlier this month, Criswell said students are off to a strong start. Partially because in-person learning looks nearly the same as it did before the pandemic.
MARION COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation to award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. gift to provide mental health support for Lawrence and Orange County Youth

MITCHELL – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization will award $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. The check presentation will be held today at 1:30 p.m., at Mitchell Jr. High,...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana

If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana State Fair announces top three 2022 ‘Taste of the Fair’ Winners

INDIANAPOLIS – A returning crowd favorite, the results are in for the Indiana State Fair’s annual culinary competition amongst concessionaires for the Taste of the Fair. Announced this morning at an unveiling at the Fairgrounds, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners are taking home a “Taste of the Fair, 2022 Food of the Fair” title and a cash prize.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
AVON, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Manufacturing will never again be a source of net job growth in Indiana

Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney recently spoke with Ball State University professor of economics Michael Hicks, Ph.D. about the state of manufacturing in Indiana. He shared that employment in the industry has been stagnant for decades all the while Indiana continues to build 'spec' industrial sites. As...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Fall is coming and the days are getting shorter

INDIANA – Fall is on the way and our days are getting shorter as winter approaches. Trees are turning to brilliant colors, marking the time for hot cocoa and warm coats. On Thursday, we will have 13 hours and 37 minutes of sunlight. The sun will set at 8:36 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers

With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
INDIANA STATE

