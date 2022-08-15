Read full article on original website
Related
Alligator hunting season starts in Florida with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Click10.com
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
bocamag.com
Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida
In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
Fishermen capture "breathtaking" video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST – A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing "breathtaking" video of the massive shark.Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon.Gates says they stopped to fish about 23 miles off Cudjoe Key when all of a sudden they spotted the great white.Gates put his GoPro in the water and let their boat to drift along the gulf stream for about three miles as the shark went back and forth checking out the vessel.He called the sight "breathtaking." And he says while not common, there have been more great white sightings in Florida waters.This happened 18 miles away from Looe Key, where a boy lost his leg to a shark just a few days earlier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wogx.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes over house during Florida thunderstorm
Video from a Ring video camera show power lines appear to pop, sending fiery sparks into the air, as thunderstorms moved through parts of Florida on Wednesday. Video courtesy: Jaclyn T./Orange City.
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily South
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast
North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
floridainsider.com
Shocking video shows enormous tornado-like waterspouts ravaging Florida coast
Waterspout Water Tornado – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by aramiu. Impressive video footage caught one of several massive waterspouts that lurked over coastal waters in northwest Florida early Tuesday morning, as lightning and thunderstorms briefly ravaged the area. One clip in specific captured the attention of several social...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies find 125 pounds of suspected cocaine floating off Florida Keys coast
KEY WEST, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies in the Florida Keys seized 70 pounds of suspected cocaine that was discovered floating in the ocean on Tuesday, just days after another bale of narcotics was found offshore. The Coast Guard originally spotted the drugs Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and called the Monroe...
businessobserverfl.com
Marijuana industry continues to sprout in Florida
Cannabis-related stores have sure taken a hold in Florida. The billion-dollar industry hasn't slowed down any, which is more-than-ever clear by the amount of growth the businesses within the marijuana industry are experiencing. Illinois-based Cresco Labs Inc. recently opened a new medical cannabis dispensary in Cape Coral. The company is...
Florida's Most Rural Counties
Georgia Guercio, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. Some data indicates that Americans are beginning to express a preference for living outside of cities and in suburban or rural spaces. In a recent survey, only 15% of respondents indicated they wanted to live in a city. And in a 2018 Gallup poll, Americans expressed a preference for rural living.
Florida Man Wanted In Polk County For Illegal Hunting, Busted In Collier County For Illegal Hunting
A 27-year-old Florida man with multiple warrants from multiple counties was arrested yesterday for committing the same crimes he is wanted for. A Collier County deputy on patrol in the Immokalee district spotted unusual activity and took swift action. The deputy was patrolling the area
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
Comments / 0