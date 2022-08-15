WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have released the name of a 49-year-old man who was shot and killed on the east side Monday morning. Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. they arrived and located Dennis Haynes, of Wichita, unconscious and not breathing. He died at a local hospital.

