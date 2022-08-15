Read full article on original website
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
Suspect arrested in deadly Wichita shooting
An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened Monday on the city's southeast side.
Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita. Conway faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Two men charged in connection with fatal weekend shooting in Wichita’s Old Town
The two men were arrested in different areas of Wichita following the shooting.
Police identify victim in fatal southeast Wichita shooting
Police have identified the man who was killed early Monday in a shooting in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was in a home with several other people in the 5200 block of East Gilbert. Two men walked into the home and shot him shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. They were last seen running from the area.
Crime Stoppers looking for larceny suspect
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for the suspect in an auto larceny case. According to Crime Stoppers, the auto larceny happened at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the 200 block of N Mead. Crime Stoppers asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the […]
Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
Wichita man arrested after SUV hits three people and several vehicles at Club Rodeo
An officer said the suspect hit three people, including two bouncers, several vehicles and Club Rodeo with an SUV before taking off.
Man dead following shooting in southeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side.
Police identify man killed in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have released the name of a 49-year-old man who was shot and killed on the east side Monday morning. Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. they arrived and located Dennis Haynes, of Wichita, unconscious and not breathing. He died at a local hospital.
Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
Former Hutchinson police officer arrested on suspicion of rape
Police Chief Jeff Hooper announced that Todd W. Allen, 51, a former Hutchinson police officer, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday.
License plate readers help catch Old Town shooting suspects
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Aug. 14, an early morning shooting in Old Town resulted in one man’s death and the arrest of two others. Officers were able to identify the two suspects after talking to witnesses and viewing Old Town’s video surveillance. As the suspects fled in a vehicle, it was the license […]
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night. The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m. The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified. KSN will provide more information as it becomes […]
Kansas man injured after fall from homemade golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by Cale M. Lasiter, 22, Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton. The driver fell off the vehicle. The golf car...
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Wichita: two murders in two days
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
