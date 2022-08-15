A Leeds University student from Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting human rights activists. Salma al-Shehab, a 34-year-old mother of two, had been completing her PhD in the UK when she travelled to Saudi Arabia to visit family in December 2020, and was later summoned by Saudi authorities for allegedly 'using a website to cause public unrest’.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO