Grazia
A Leeds University Student Has Been Imprisoned For 34 Years In Saudi Arabia
A Leeds University student from Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting human rights activists. Salma al-Shehab, a 34-year-old mother of two, had been completing her PhD in the UK when she travelled to Saudi Arabia to visit family in December 2020, and was later summoned by Saudi authorities for allegedly 'using a website to cause public unrest’.
The Blackpink Effect: How K-pop’s Biggest Girl Group Has Taken Luxury Fashion By Storm
In the wee hours Friday morning, a phenomenon will erupt on the internet. Blackpink, the world’s biggest all-girl group and most successful girl group in K-pop history, will release their first new single in nearly two years. “Pink Venom,” as the song is titled, has already caused a sensation...
