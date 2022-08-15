Read full article on original website
William Reid
3d ago
trash above the law. treat him better than real people ... he should be treated just like rest of people.. he should be removed from his post. 👋
rippreport.com
GET OUT OF JAIL CARD
Here are “some examples” of how a Baldwin County, Get Out of Jail Card, has helped, mostly politicians, AVOID any transparency or accountability. “I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and judicial economy.”
Mobile City Councilman responds to public intoxication charges dropped
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): Ben Reynolds, a Mobile City Councilman who was charged with public intoxication over the July 4th weekend, has responded to the charges being dropped. I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of fake armored truck robbery pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted last year of staging a fake holdup of his armored truck pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing a bogus application for COVID-19 funds while he was locked up on the original charge. Jonah Tamoni Bessard, 26, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi
15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
WKRG
Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
WPMI
Families filing for re-certification after housing choice voucher termination notices sent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Housing Authority now says fewer people are facing eviction in Section 8 housing. Termination notices went out to more than 300 families who failed to complete their recertification forms. MHA spokesperson says "Of the roughly 328 noncompliant voucher holders, we anticipate terminating no...
Lucedale approves medical marijuana growth and sale, on ballot in county
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Medical marijuana will soon be allowed to be grown and sold in the city of Lucedale, with limitations. The board of aldermen previously voted, as did George County supervisors, to opt out of the state law signed in February allowing medical marijuana businesses to start forming in the state. As of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
Orange Beach to use work release inmates to battle worker shortage
The city of Orange Beach has entered to an agreement with the Alabama Department of Corrections to supply work release inmates to help with a worker shortage in the public works department
utv44.com
Baldwin County Commission rescinds COVID bonus pay to county employees
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — During a board meeting Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission rescinded the Temporary Premium Pay program using ARPA funds that had gone into effect in July. The TPP will continue for employees until December 31, after some commissioners expressed concern that they were unaware of the...
WPMI
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police the juvenile was charged with a probation violation and...
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
utv44.com
Lake Forest POA Board fights wrongdoing accusations
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Lake Forest Property Owners Association Board is pushing back against what it calls false and in some cases defamatory accusations being hurled at them. Last month we reported how fed up Lake Forest residents mailed boxes of complaints to the state attorney general and the IRS about the board. The board's attorney Patrick Collins says that coupled with scores of negative social media comments prompted him to contact NBC 15 News.
2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend. On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” […]
Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate
(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
Alabama woman claims family savagely attacked her unprovoked in bar; sister-in-law, nieces arrested
An Alabama woman said she was savagely beaten over the weekend by her sister-in-law and nieces when they attacked her unprovoked. Citronelle resident Lola Weaver, who suffered a broken nose and a fractured sinus cavity, said she was at a bar with her family when a fight broke out and she was attacked.
Man shot before dawn outside Mobile U-Haul Downtown
Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business.
AL.com
