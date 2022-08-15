Read full article on original website
Standing-room crowd of contractors looks to get piece of $2.7 billion I-10 bridge project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When state transportation officials award contracts for the most expensive project in Alabama history, they won’t just pick the low bidders. Instead, the Alabama Department of Transportation will evaluate a variety of factors to evaluate proposals for a $2.7 billion bridge and Bayway between Mobile and Baldwin County. On Tuesday, ALDOT hosted an industry forum for contractors, engineering design firms and consultants who might submit bids.
Officials looking to improve traffic flow in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a stretch of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort that seems to be getting busier, especially on weekday mornings. “The volume of traffic is still too much,” said Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman James Gordon. Alabama Department of Transportation officials are considering taking advantage of an existing paved area to […]
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
Gulf Shores construction plans for the widening of Hwy 59 and a new pedestrian bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — In 2019, the Alabama legislature passed a statewide gas tax increase to help with transportation infrastructure funding. The Gulf Shores City Council had a work session on August 15, 2022, to discuss the next steps needed to ensure the city will be eligible for funding.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALDOT crews working to find out what caused possible sinkhole on Highway 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Motorists got a surprise over the weekend after a possible sinkhole opened up on highway 45. Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 45 at mile marker 18 near Chunchula were closed. It was later that evening when it fixed. “Crews came out and put in...
Damaged power pole at Highway 90 and Pleasant Valley Road, no repairs ahead of storms
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Driving along Highway 90 and Pleasant Valley Road, Mobile residents may feel a little less than safe traveling under a sagging power line. A tilted power line can be seen, with lines drooping across the busy intersection. Mobile resident Christina Wilson said she was concerned about someone possibly getting hurt if […]
City of Mobile applying for 3-million-dollar litter grant
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The city is applying for a 3-million-dollar grant that will help clean up parts of Mobile. The NOAA grant will help remove large marine debris from miles of Mobile’s shoreline from Arlington Point up to Africatown. The city is just in the application phase of this process so there is no guarantee that this could happen, but if it does happen, the city will apply for 3 million dollars to help remove manmade and natural debris over 4 years.
Topgolf in Mobile: $22 million project, 60 hitting bays, 150 jobs and $2.5 million in economic incentives
Mobile is poised to land a $22 million Topgolf entertainment complex that will bring in approximately 150 full- and part-time jobs, according to a project agreement that is expected to be voted in the next two weeks. The project will include 60 hitting bays housed in a multi-story building on...
Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
Topgolf in Mobile? City considers $2.5 million incentive package for 3rd Alabama location
Mobile city and county officials will consider up to $2.5 million in an economic incentives package to lure a Topgolf entertainment complex along Interstate 65 at the McGowin Park shopping center. The Mobile County Commission will first consider the package during a 10 a.m. meeting today at Government Plaza. A...
Locals react to electric scooters leaving Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile confirmed Saturday, that GOTCHA and its local operators have been removing the electric scooters from city streets. WKRG News 5 spoke to quite a few people downtown, asking how they felt now that the scooters are gone. Some said those on the scooters caused problems, and they’re […]
Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Both southbound lanes are back open. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road. Officials with ALEA […]
New sawmill moves out of Mobile into the county, expected to open 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Canfor Southern Pine Inc. is developing a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex for manufacturing and processing wood products off Highway 43 in Axis, Alabama. The new sawmill will replace its existing facility in the City of Mobile. This approximately $210 million investment will allow the...
West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard
A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
Mobile Port records record-breaking July, expansion set for 2025
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for container cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the container port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, […]
City leaders discuss two redevelopment options for Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The future of the Mobile Civic Center is getting a little clearer. On Tuesday, city leaders discussed two options for the worn-out building. One option would keep the expo hall and take the theater out of the civic center. While the other option would take out the...
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
Beach tourism numbers look good in Orange Beach, despite economy
The summer tourist season is slowing down at the beach and while the final numbers are not in it appears this could be another record year.
Numerous storms with heavy rain and frequent light through the rest of the week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms will continue this evening setting us up for a wet a stormy rest of your work week. A stalled frontal boundary sitting over the Gulf Coast will set the stage for a very unsettled few days ahead. Several batches of storms will develop over Mississippi and slid into Alabama and Northwest Florida. We will keep a 40-50% rain chance around through the night with lows in the lower 70s.
