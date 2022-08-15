Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Rochester Woman Arrested on Junius Town Court Warrant
A Rochester woman turned herself into the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on a warrant issued out of Junius Town Court. The warrant for Dezirae Martin stemmed from a larceny investigation at a Town of Junius business on May 23rd. After Martin was released on appearance tickets for petit larceny and conspiracy, she allegedly failed to appear in court to answer the charges.
Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic
A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
Clifton Springs Man Arrested on Family Court Warrant
A Clifton Springs man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Wayne County Family Court. 40-year-old Bradley Serrett is accused of failing to attend a scheduled court appearance for failure to pay child support. A warrant was then issued for his arrest. Serrett was located at the Newark...
Waterloo Felon Charged With Illegally Possessing Shotgun
A Waterloo man has been arrested on criminal possession of a weapon charges. 55-year-old David Fish was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened at a Wagner Street address. The weapon that was confiscated by police, a 12 gauge shotgun belonging to Fish, was not used in the domestic incident. However, Fish is a convicted Felon, which means he is not allowed to possess a shotgun legally.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspicious Person Arrest in Wayne County
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester man following an investigation into a suspicious person that occurred in the Town of Huron on August 16th, 2022. Deputies arrested Evan J. Crittenden age 32, of Tanton Way in the Town of Webster as a result of...
Palmyra Woman Faces Multiple Charges Following Family Trouble Incident
A 20-year-old Palmyra woman was arrested Thursday following the investigation into a family trouble incident. Arianna Reisman is accused of shoving a man as he attempted to leave an apartment in the village of Palmyra. She then allegedly took the man’s phone in an attempt to prevent him from contacting Wayne County Emergency Services and a family member. Reisman violated a duly sworn order of protection by committing these actions.
Man Arrested for August 7th Fatal Stabbing in Auburn
A man has admitted to killing an Auburn resident earlier this month. Police say they responded to 49 Grant Ave on August 7 where they found a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison. After further investigation, police questioned Daniel Nachtsheim, an acquaintance to...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Newly Hired Deputy
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a newly hired police deputy following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse has been arrested after being accused of secretly placing a camera in the residence of a former companion. After finding the camera, the woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester Man Arrested on Warrant
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester Man for a warrant issued out of the Town of Macedon following a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Jeffrey C. Sapp Jr. age 21 of Rochester after he was arrested and brought in on a warrant from The New York State Police. Sapp was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant that was issued following a traffic stop that occurred on 07/31/2020 and failed to appear in court. Sapp was charged with Aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and other additional vehicle and traffic charges. He was brought to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment on 08/17/2022. He will appear in Macedon Town Court at a later date and time.
Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
Penn Yan Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License
A 42-year-old Penn Yan man was ticketed by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop in the village Wednesday. Shaun Drennen was spotted driving on Elm Street while his license was allegedly suspended. A traffic stop was initiated and Drennen was ticketed for unlicensed operation and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Hemlock Man Arrested on Yates County Warrant
A Hemlock man wanted on a warrant out of Town of Potter Court is in Yates County Jail after being arrested by State Police. 42-year-old Jeremy Payne was turned over to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop by State Police. Payne had an outstanding warrant for a violation of his conditional discharge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wayne County Woman Arrested After Family Trouble in Sodus
A Galen woman was arrested following an investigation into a family trouble in the Town of Sodus. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies report the arrest of Erica LaBelle for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. LaBelle is alleged to have punched her mother in law in the face during an argument while her child was standing beside her.
Farmington Man Sentenced for Gun, Drug Possession on Victor School Grounds
A 21-year-old Farmington man will spend the next 18 months in prison for an incident that happened at a local school late last year. Benyadiel Merced was found to be in possession of a loaded ghost gun along with 16 bags of marijuana hidden in a compartment behind the car’s radio after being stopped by police last December 9th while driving on the Victor Central School campus. Because he had a controlled substance on his person and admitted at the time he was an unlawful user of marijuana, Merced was prohibited from legally possessing ammunition.
3 Rochester men arrested on gun, drug trafficking charges
One of the suspect attempted to pull out his ID from the pocket which led officers to grab his arms in an attempt to stop him from getting the weapon.
Wayne County Man Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges
A Lyons man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges. 31-year-old David Merkley, Junior, is accused of injuring a domestic animal. No other details of the alleged crime were released. The animal was turned over to the Wayne County Humane Society. Merkley was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals,...
Police: Canandaigua Man Displayed Ax in a Threatening Manner
The investigation into a disturbance at Woodland Park Circle in Canandaigua resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old Canandaigua man. Lucas Jacobson is accused of displaying a small ax in a threatening manner and was also in possession of brass knuckles during the incident. Jacobson was charged with menacing and...
WHEC TV-10
RPD said they caught burglary suspect in the act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police said they caught a man breaking into the store Kicks and Caps in the city on Tuesday morning. Police arrested the suspect, 53-year-old James Winstead. He was charged with burglary and petit larceny. RPD officers said they saw a man carrying a lot...
Yates Sheriff’s Office Warns of Suspicious Activity in Indian Pines
The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to suspicious activity in the areas of lower and upper Indian Pines in the town of Jerusalem. On social media, the sheriff’s office reported it had received reports of a man, dressed completely in black, and wearing a black backpack, who has been looking into houses and area properties at different times over the last few days.
Penn Yan Man Arrested on Starkey Warrant
A Penn Yan man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Starkey Town Court. 33-year-old Joshua Roth is accused of violating an order of protection by contacting the protected party. Roth was charged with criminal contempt and brought to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top...
FL Radio Group
NY
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0