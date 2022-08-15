ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Taco Bell trying out new meatless option in Birmingham-area stores

Taco Bell is testing out a new meatless protein option in the Birmingham area, the fast-food chain announced Thursday. According to information released by Taco Bell, participating stores will offer the Crispy Melt Taco, a white corn shell loaded with shredded cheddar, mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack and warm nacho cheese sauce, plus lettuce, tomato and reduced-fat sour cream. You can get Crispy Melt Tacos with beef, but there’s another option: “a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein.”
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Consignment Sales :: In & Around Birmingham

Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Bham Now

Ghost Train Brewing leaving original location; NEW Uproot Brewing coming late 2022

We’ve got some bittersweet news for you, Birmingham. Earlier today, long-time Birmingham brewery Ghost Train Brewing Co. announced that they will be leaving their original location on 3rd Avenue South to focus on growing their new location at the M2 development on 1st Avenue South. However, the brand-new Uproot Brewing will be taking over the space!
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Shelby Reporter

Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex

HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
AL.com

Birmingham names new director of Sloss Furnaces

The City of Birmingham has named David Arias as the new executive director of Sloss Furnaces, a National Historic Landmark that became a museum in 1983 to provide visitors insight into Birmingham’s industrial past. “David’s track record of servant leadership and fiscal innovation will help take Sloss Furnaces into...
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Woodlawn Resident Opening Her Co-Working and Event Space on Sat.

Alycia Levels-Moore, a Woodlawn resident, will open a new co-working and event space to support entrepreneurs on Saturday, August 20. The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. at 5521 1st Ave. South Birmingham AL 35212 in the heart of Woodlawn, a thriving community that has been on the rise and has become home to several start-ups and retail shops. The co-working and event space is open to those who need assistance when it comes to growing or scaling their business. This event space is also available for established entrepreneurs needing a conducive space that will inspire and motivate them as they focus on growing their business.
Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
birminghamtimes.com

Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
Bham Now

Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
birminghamtimes.com

City Councilors Ponder Whether to Help World Games Close $14M Deficit

Birmingham City Councilors on Tuesday were mixed on whether the city should come up with another $5 million to help fill a $14 million deficit left by The World Games 2022 (TWG2022). Nick Sellers, CEO of TWG2022, said Monday plans are underway to close the shortfall “as quickly as possible…...
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
birminghammommy.com

Jurassic Quest is Roaring Into Birmingham

The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Birmingham-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for a limited run Aug 19-21. Jurassic Quest opens...
